Rafael Nadal admits he is uncertain if 2024 will be last year of his career

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Rafael Nadal admits he is uncertain if 2024 will be last year of his career
Rafael Nadal admits he is uncertain if 2024 will be last year of his career
Rafael Nadal is a two-time Australian Open champion
Rafael Nadal is a two-time Australian Open champion
AFP
Rafael Nadal (37) said on Thursday he could not confirm that 2024 would be his final season before retirement, saying it "makes no sense" to set a deadline for the end of his career.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make his return from a near year-long injury absence at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane next month.

He had previously suggested he would hang up his racquet at the end of 2024.

"There's every chance that it's going to be my last year and I'm going to enjoy the tournaments in that way," Nadal said in a video posted on his social media accounts.

"I don't want to announce it because in the end I don't know what can happen and I have to give myself the opportunity not to say one thing as then I'll be a slave to what I said.

"I think it's going to be like that but I can't be 100 per cent sure because in the end I've worked a lot to come back to compete and if suddenly things and my physique allow me to continue and enjoy what I do, why am I going to set a deadline?

"I think it makes no sense."

Nadal was named on the entry list for the Australian Open earlier on Thursday ahead of the start of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on January 14th.

The Spaniard has not played since a second-round loss to American MacKenzie McDonald at Melbourne Park 11 months ago.

He twice needed surgery after struggling with a hip injury and has slipped to 664th in the world rankings while sidelined.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesNadal Rafael
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal confident he will be 'competitive' on return from year out
Australian Open chief still confident Nadal will be back in Melbourne
Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Show more
Tennis
Injured Nick Kyrgios absent from Australian Open draw
Emma Raducanu to play Auckland after Australian Open wildcard snub
Novak Djokovic still the man but youngsters of the new generation knocking on the door
Former champion Caroline Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard
Returning legend Nadal plays down expectations ahead of Brisbane appearance
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces return to tennis at Brisbane International in January
Kyrgios thanks 'big supporter' Murray for noticing signs of self-harm
Alcaraz shines in Mexico City as fans get a glimpse of world class tennis
Most Read
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Aston Villa climb to third with thrilling win over Manchester City
McTominay scores twice as Man Utd fight back to beat Chelsea
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings