Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open ATP - Singles
  4. Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Updated
Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles
Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles
Reuters
Rafael Nadal (37) will play at the Australian Open in January, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday, as the former world number one returns to the sport after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year.

The Spaniard, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in a second-round defeat at the Australian Open.

He underwent surgery on a hip muscle in June and was expected to be sidelined for about five months.

While Nadal's representative Benito Perez-Barbadillo told Reuters via text from Shanghai that there was nothing to announce yet on the Spaniard's upcoming schedule, Tiley told Nine Network's 'The Today Show' that he had confirmed his participation.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back," Tiley said on The Today Show.

"He's been off for most of the year and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about, the champion of 2022. That's awesome."

Tiley also said Australian Nick Kyrgios could return at the Melbourne Park Grand Slam after he underwent knee surgery in January and suffered wrist and foot issues in an injury-plagued 2023.

"We know Nick's been in training, wanting to return as well. So we expect to see him back," Tiley added.

Tiley said a trio of former women's champions - Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki - were also planning to return to the year's first Grand Slam after maternity breaks.

"We'll welcome them - and their families - back to Melbourne with open arms and can't wait to see what their next chapter brings," he added.

RANKINGS DROP

Nadal has said he expects to retire following the 2024 season, with a series of injuries limiting his appearances on Tour.

He dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years earlier in the season and has slipped to number 240 in the world but is eligible for a protected ranking having been injured and not competing in any event for at least six months.

Nadal, who has been releasing videos of his training, has also expressed his desire to play in next year's Paris Olympics with the tennis tournament set to take place at Roland Garros, where he has won 14 of his 22 major titles.

In Nadal's absence, Novak Djokovic has gone on to win a record 24 Grand Slams.

Nadal has won the Australian Open twice, with his last victory coming in 2022 when he beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev and became the first man in the Open era to come back from two sets down in the final to win.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open ATP - SinglesNadal Rafael
Related Articles
However divisive, Djokovic is the undisputed king of tennis
Medvedev upsets Alcaraz to deny US Open blockbuster final
Novak Djokovic says future looks bright after emergence of Carlos Alcaraz
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz, Sakkari looking for quarter-finals spots in China
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko upset in Seoul, Pegula advances
Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Fabian Marozsan stuns Casper Ruud to reach Shanghai Masters last eight
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway
Carlos Alcaraz beats Dan Evans as Shanghai Masters final 16 takes shape
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz battles past Evans, Tsitsipas dumped out by Humbert
Flawless Iga Swiatek powers past Liudmila Samsonova to claim Beijing title
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek crowned China Open champion in Beijing, Medvedev upset by Korda
Most Read
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Albania coach Sylvinho eyes Euro qualification after dream start
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Former Real Madrid and Chelsea winger Eden Hazard retires from football at 32

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings