Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes

Tsitsipas vs Berrettini is one of the standout first-round clashes
Tsitsipas vs Berrettini is one of the standout first-round clashes
Profimedia
Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam crown overall against a qualifier, while top-ranked Iga Swiatek faces a tricky test against 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in one of many heavyweight first-round clashes.

Djokovic required treatment for a wrist problem during his United Cup defeat by Alex de Minaur last week - his first loss in Australia for six years - and can put that disappointment behind him with a fast start at his most successful major.

The 36-year-old Serb could play old rival Andy Murray in the third round and Greek seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals in what would be a mouthwatering rematch of last year's title clash.

Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka also takes on a qualifier first while 2023 runner-up Elena Rybakina, who downed the world number two in the final of the tune-up tournament in Brisbane, faces former world number one Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz heads to Melbourne Park without any competitive matches under his belt this season, and the Spaniard meets French veteran Richard Gasquet. The second seed is on course for a quarter-final clash with the rejuvenated Alexander Zverev, who first goes up against fellow German Dominik Koepfer.

Tsitsipas squares off with Matteo Berrettini in another tantalising opener, while twice-finalist Daniil Medvedev will start against a qualifier and Italian youngster Jannik Sinner, who is tipped to go deep at Melbourne Park, will face Botic van de Zandschulp.

In a clash of two fallen giants, former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will face former world number six Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Australia's Alex de Minaur, who stunned Djokovic last week before beating Alcaraz in a charity match, will spearhead local hopes and begins his campaign against Canadian former world number three Milos Raonic.

US Open champion Coco Gauff will take on Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, while four-time major winner Naomi Osaka returns to Grand Slam tennis for the first time since 2022 and plays Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in a tricky opener.

Osaka, who won the title in 2019 and 2021, only returned to action at Brisbane having spent 15 months on the sidelines and giving birth to her first child in July.

Angelique Kerber, who also made her comeback to the tour following a lengthy maternity break, will play 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins in her opener and could take on top seed Swiatek in the next round.

Wild card Caroline Wozniacki, another former champion and returning mother, will play 20th seed Magda Linette.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesAustralian Open 2024Australian Open ATP - Singles
