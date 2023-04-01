Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Primetime Elena Rybakina fights her way past Karolina Pliskova into second round
Last year's runner-up Rybakina will be looking to go one step further this year
Last year's runner-up Rybakina will be looking to go one step further this year
Reuters
Third seed Elena Rybakina (24) made a slow start but shifted into top gear when it mattered to down tricky Czech Karolina Pliskova (31) 7-6(6), 6-4 in the opening round of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Broken to open the contest on Rod Laver Arena as her serve faltered and 6-3 down in the first-set tiebreak, Rybakina showed great fight to get back in the contest and finish it in two sets.

"It was a really tough match for me today, Karolina played really well," Rybakina said.

"But I'm really happy that I managed to win and survive the first set and in the second set it was a little better. I just want to enjoy it here and go as far I can."

The Kazakh admitted to being upset when scheduled on Court 13 for her opener last year when she was reigning Wimbledon champion but, after reaching last year's final, got primetime billing on Melbourne Park's main showcourt on Tuesday.

She came into the Grand Slam in fine form after thrashing Aryna Sabalenka, her vanquisher last year, to win one warm-up tournament in Brisbane before reaching the quarter-finals of another in Adelaide.

It took until the third game for her to even get a point on the board, however, as Pliskova broke the Kazakh to love to open the contest and then held her own serve in similar style.

Former world number one Pliskova has the weapons to hurt any player and for most of the first set was landing two first serves for every one Rybakina managed.

Despite the onslaught, Rybakina got the set back on serve at 2-2 and did enough to stay with the Czech until the tiebreak, where she saved three set points to wrestle back control before going 1-0 up at the first time of asking.

The world number three again pounced to break for 2-1 in the second set and looked like she might finish the contest on Pliskova's final service game only for the Czech to rally to save a match point.

Pliskova came up with a couple of fine winners to make the final game interesting but Rybakina would not be denied and moved on to a second-round contest against Anna Blinkova when the Czech went long with a forehand.

Mentions
Australian Open 2024TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesRybakina ElenaPliskova Karolina
Related Articles
Rested heavyweights Swiatek and Alcaraz eye maiden titles at Australian Open
10 of the most interesting stats about the women's Australian Open
Iga Swiatek to Emma Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu breezes past Shelby Rogers into Australian Open second round
Updated
Home hopes De Minaur and Popyrin aim to sparkle in Australian Open spotlight
Alexander Zverev sees no reason to quit Players' Council pending abuse court case
Carlos Alcaraz hits his stride to sink gutsy Richard Gasquet at Australian Open
Stress-hit Jack Draper vomits on court after win at Australian Open
Alexander Zverev puts aside off-court issues to battle on at Australian Open
India's Nagal guaranteed big payday after stunning win at Australian Open
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek & Rybakina overcome tough tests, Alcaraz & Zverev advance
Updated
Angelique Kerber undeterred after hitting Grand Slam comeback roadblock in Australia
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Firmino linked with Chelsea, Manchester United want Zirkzee
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Roma appoint Daniele De Rossi as manager after sacking Jose Mourinho
Football Tracker: FIFA Best Awards handed out, Atalanta soar in Serie A

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings