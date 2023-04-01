10 of the most interesting stats about the women's Australian Open

The start of the 56th edition of the women's Australian Open is drawing ever nearer, and ahead of the big event, we have 10 of the best statistics to get you in the mood.

Serena Williams' dominance

Serena Williams' 23rd and final Grand Slam title came in Melbourne in 2017 Profimedia

No woman has won more Australian Open titles than Serena Williams (seven), and only Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon has more titles in a women’s singles Grand Slam tournament (nine).

Williams' dominance in Melbourne is further showcased by the fact that she has the most women's singles main draw wins (92), which is 35 more than Maria Sharapova in second (57).

Four of the best

The women’s singles trophy at the Australian Open has been lifted by four different players in the last four seasons (Sofia Kenin in 2020, Naomi Osaka in 2021, Ashleigh Barty in 2022 and Aryna Sabalenka in 2023). Only once in the Open Era have there been different winners for five or more years: between 1977 and 1981 (Kerry Reid, Evonne Goolagong, Chris Oneil, Barbara Jordan, Hana Mandlikova and Navratilova).

Swiatek to join illustrious company?

Iga Swiatek could become the sixth player in the Open Era to secure her fifth women’s singles Grand Slam title before turning 23 after Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams and Chris Evert.

Back-to-back

Should Sabalenka retain her crown, she would become the second player in the Open Era to win her first two women’s singles Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open, after Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian clearly loves playing in Melbourne. She hit the most winners in a tournament on the WTA Tour in 2023, with 247 at the Australian Open.

Teenage dream

Coco Gauff could be the first teenager to reach the women’s singles final at the Australian Open since Sharapova in 2007, and if she ends up reigning victorious, the first to win the title since Martina Hingis in 1999.

She is also looking to become the first player since Osaka (US Open 2018 - Australian Open 2019) to win back-to-back women’s singles Grand Slam titles, and the first to do so as a teenager since Hingis (US Open 1997 - Australian Open 1998).

Gauff won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open Profimedia

Unbeatable

Osaka and Swiatek are the only players in the Open Era to reach four or more singles Grand Slam finals without ever losing, men included (4/4 each).

Serving Queen

Elena Rybakina produced 53 aces at the Australian Open in 2023. Only herself in Miami (69) had more in a single tournament last season.