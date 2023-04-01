Relief for Maria Sakkari after horror Grand Slam streak snapped

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Australian Open WTA - Singles
  4. Relief for Maria Sakkari after horror Grand Slam streak snapped
Relief for Maria Sakkari after horror Grand Slam streak snapped
Maria Sakkari is into the second round at Melbourne.
Maria Sakkari is into the second round at Melbourne.
Reuters
After first-round exits at the last three Grand Slams, Maria Sakkari (28) said she was relieved to win her opening match at the Australian Open on Sunday, the Greek eighth seed advancing with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Japan's Nao Hibino.

Sakkari has consistently been ranked in the top 10 in recent years but failed to shine at the majors. Reaching the third round at Melbourne Park was the highlight of her Grand Slam appearances last year.

However, the Greek looked a player transformed on Sunday as she fired off 18 winners and completely dismantled Hibino's game to clinch the win in just over 70 minutes.

"(I'm feeling) super good because after losing three first rounds in the last three Grand Slams, that was very important for me. I was quite nervous before going into the match, but now I feel relieved," Sakkari told reporters.

"Overall, despite the nerves and the anxiety and the stress, I think that I was able to - especially in that second set - play a little bit of the tennis that I've been playing the last couple of months.

"I'm just feeling very good with my game because I really did some changes. I really worked hard. Believe it or not, I put more hours than usually. I had a very good pre-season. I think things will start clicking sometime soon."

Sakkari also detailed some of the changes she had made during her preparations for the 2024 campaign.

"I changed my racket. It's a completely new frame. After 10 years using the same racket, that was a big change for me," she added.

"I changed a little bit of my forehand, worked a lot on that because I felt like I had a very good forehand, but it could be a lot better. So now I'm feeling that it's my best shot, very powerful, and for sure the racket has helped."

Sakkari next faces Elina Avanesyan of Russia in the second round on Wednesday.

Mentions
TennisAustralian Open WTA - SinglesSakkari MariaAustralian Open 2024
Related Articles
Muchova pulls out of next month's Australian Open with wrist injury
10 of the most interesting stats about the women's Australian Open
Iga Swiatek to Emma Raducanu: Five women to watch at the Australian Open
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka loses just one game in thumping win, Tiafoe beats Coric
Updated
Nostalgic Naomi Osaka seeks third Australian Open crown
Novak Djokovic comes through Prizmic test in tricky Melbourne opener
Amanda Anisimova enjoying herself at Australian Open after burnout break
Former champion Wozniacki through to Australian Open second round as Linette retires
Australian Open roundup: Wins for Sinner, Krejcikova and Rublev
Updated
Andrey Rublev edges into Australian Open second round after five-set thriller
Jannik Sinner stays focused after winning start at Australian Open
Injured Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Australian Open
Most Read
Football Tracker: Villa face Everton whilst Nigeria start AFCON campaign
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Disgusted Ronnie O'Sullivan slams Masters venue Alexandra Palace as 'filthy'
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Shaun Murphy to close in on eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings