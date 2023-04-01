Muchova pulls out of next month's Australian Open with wrist injury

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova in action during her semi final match against Coco Gauff of the U.S Open

Karolina Muchova (27) has pulled out of next month's Australian Open with a niggling wrist injury that also ruled her out of the WTA Finals in October, the world number eight said.

The Czech enjoyed one of her best seasons this year and finished runner-up to the top-ranked Iga Swiatek at the French Open before a run to the U.S. Open semi-finals in September, where she suffered the right wrist issue.

She was set to compete in the season-ending championships in Cancun for the first time before pulling out and being replaced by Maria Sakkari.

"This isn't my favourite thing to share especially at the start of a new season, but unfortunately the pain in the wrist came back in the middle of my preparation," former Melbourne Park semi-finalist Muchova said on Instagram on Thursday.

"I therefore have to postpone the start of the season and fully heal my wrist first. It's frustrating but I have to keep positive, recover and get ready for the rest of the year."

The Australian Open takes place from January 14th to January 28th.