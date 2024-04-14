Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Barcelona ATP - Singles
  4. Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury
Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury
Carlos Alcaraz missed Monte Carlo through injury too
Carlos Alcaraz missed Monte Carlo through injury too
Reuters
Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury that also forced the Spanish world number three to miss this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. He has taken one title this year, at Indian Wells last month.

"(Alcaraz) has suffered from the injury sustained in Monte Carlo, and did not have a good feeling in his training on Sunday and, despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open," organisers said on social media platform X.

The main draw of the Barcelona Open starts on Monday, with the tournament concluding next Sunday.

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosBarcelona ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona
Rafael Nadal hopes to return from injury for Barcelona Open next week
Novak Djokovic dominates Roman Safiullin to reach Monte Carlo third round
Show more
Tennis
'Ruthless' Tsitsipas dismantles Ruud to secure third Monte Carlo title
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Tsitsipas beats Ruud to win Monte Carlo Masters for the third time
Svitolina's Ukraine knocked out of BJK Cup, Osaka and Swiatek lead their nations through
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas moves into Monte Carlo final with three-set win over Sinner
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner stunned by Ruud and Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo semis
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Most Read
FIFA ban Tanzanian champions Young Africans from signing new players
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen claim first Bundesliga title in stunning fashion
Ruud claims shock win over Djokovic to join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo final
Wrexham back-to-back promotions the 'ride of our lives', says owner Ryan Reynolds

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings