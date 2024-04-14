Reigning champion Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open with injury

Reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz (20) has pulled out of the Barcelona Open due to a right arm injury that also forced the Spanish world number three to miss this week's Monte Carlo Masters, the ATP 500 tournament organisers said on Sunday.

The 20-year-old two-time Grand Slam champion won the tournament in 2022 and 2023. He has taken one title this year, at Indian Wells last month.

"(Alcaraz) has suffered from the injury sustained in Monte Carlo, and did not have a good feeling in his training on Sunday and, despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open," organisers said on social media platform X.

The main draw of the Barcelona Open starts on Monday, with the tournament concluding next Sunday.