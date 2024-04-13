Rafael Nadal to make long-awaited ATP return next week in Barcelona

Rafa Nadal has been plagued by injuries in recent years
AFP
Rafael Nadal (37) will make his return to ATP competition for the first time since January when he plays Flavio Cobolli (21) in the Barcelona Open next week.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has played just once, in an exhibition match, since he felt a hip injury flare-up during his quarter-final defeat by Jordan Thompson in the Brisbane Open.

Nadal, who turns 38 in June, will be looking for a problem-free return as he builds towards seeking a record-extending 15th French Open title - it runs from May 20th to June 9th.

The tournament has also been boosted by the return of Nadal's compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, the world No.3, who withdrew from this week's Monte Carlo Masters due to a right arm injury.

Unlike Nadal, who has a wild card invite, the two-time defending Barcelona champion gets a first-round bye due to being seeded.

Nadal was smiling when he appeared at Saturday's press conference alongside the organisers and seeing his name in the draw.

Nadal has never played 63rd-ranked Cobolli, 16 years his junior. If he gets past him, he will face the tougher task of Australian Alex De Minaur in the second round.

There is the prospect of a tantalising semi-final meeting with Alcaraz on the centre court which now bears Nadal's name following his 12 victories in the tournament.

A video was released early afternoon showing Nadal training, seemingly moving with ease and inflicting a 6-1 thrashing on Russia's Andrey Rublev.

Nadal missed virtually all of the 2023 season through injury and has only played at the Brisbane International this season.

The injury in Brisbane prompted his withdrawal from the Australian Open as well as Doha and Indian Wells, where he had first intended to make his comeback.

His one appearance since Brisbane came in an exhibition match against Alcaraz in Las Vegas in March where observers noted some discomfort in his back.

With this potentially Nadal's last year on tour, he will be desperate not to miss any more clay court preparation time for the French Open.

Jannik Sinner says missed double fault derailed him in defeat against Stefanos Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas moves into Monte Carlo final with three-set win over Sinner
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic and Sinner stunned by Ruud and Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo semis
Osaka and Swiatek shine at BJK Cup as Raducanu survives 'muppet' moment
Sinner, Djokovic and Ruud join Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo Masters semi-finals
Two-time winner Tsitsipas eases into Monte Carlo semis with win over Khachanov
Tennis Tracker: Sinner wins battle with Rune, Djokovic and Ruud set up semi-final
Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Khachanov, Sinner and Djokovic advance
Daniil Medvedev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters by Karen Khachanov
