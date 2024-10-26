Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Basel ATP - Singles
  4. ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final

ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final

Reuters
Ben Shelton in action in Basel
Ben Shelton in action in BaselReuters / Pierre Albouy
Behind his strong serve, Ben Shelton (22) moved into the final of the Swiss Indoors Basel following his 6-3, 7-6(9) defeat of Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) on Saturday.

In the process, Shelton, the sixth seed, snapped seventh-seeded Fils' streak of 13 consecutive match wins in ATP 500 tournaments. Shelton won 88% (45 of 51) of the points on his first serve and never faced a break point.

In the final on Sunday, Shelton will take on another Frenchman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who defeated fourth seed Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6(6), 6-4. He followed the blueprint used by Shelton, winning 87% (33 of 38) of points on his first serve, and no break points faced.

Mpetshi Perricard was helped by 17 aces.

All four of the semi-finalists in Basel were 22 or younger.

Erste Bank Open

Great Britain's Jack Draper reached his first ATP 500 final with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Vienna, Austria.

The seventh-seeded Draper needed one hour, 49 minutes to complete the victory and converted five of 10 break chances against the sixth-seeded Musetti. He has competed in three 250-level finals, winning one.

In the final, Draper will meet unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who ousted second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-2, 6-4. Khachanov hit nine aces, part of his 27 winners against five unforced errors.

Mentions
TennisBasel ATP - SinglesBen SheltonArthur FilsJack DraperGiovanni Mpetshi PerricardLorenzo MusettiKaren KhachanovHolger RuneAlex De Minaur
Related Articles
Draper beats Musetti to reach Vienna final and seal career-high ranking
Lorenzo Musetti stuns top seed Alexander Zverev in Vienna to set up Jack Draper semi-final
ATP roundup: Grigor Dimitrov bows out in Vienna, Tsitsipas and Rune through in Basel
Show more
Tennis
Zheng downs Shnaider to set up clash with Kenin in Tokyo final
Tennis Tracker: Mpetshi Perricard stuns Rune in Basel, De Minaur beaten by Khachanov in Vienna
Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen finds mojo to reach Tokyo semis
Tennis Tracker: Rune & De Minaur claim wins, Zverev dumped out of Vienna by Musetti
Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
WTA roundup: Top seed Qinwen Zheng reaches Tokyo quarter-finals
Most Read
Football Tracker: Barcelona thrash Real in second half El Clasico demolition
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Nigeria awarded 3-0 win over Libya after airport drama earlier this month
Hansi Flick praises Barcelona unity ahead of crunch Real Madrid clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings