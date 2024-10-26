ATP roundup: Ben Shelton takes down Arthur Fils to reach Basel final

Behind his strong serve, Ben Shelton (22) moved into the final of the Swiss Indoors Basel following his 6-3, 7-6(9) defeat of Frenchman Arthur Fils (20) on Saturday.

In the process, Shelton, the sixth seed, snapped seventh-seeded Fils' streak of 13 consecutive match wins in ATP 500 tournaments. Shelton won 88% (45 of 51) of the points on his first serve and never faced a break point.

In the final on Sunday, Shelton will take on another Frenchman, Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who defeated fourth seed Holger Rune of Denmark 7-6(6), 6-4. He followed the blueprint used by Shelton, winning 87% (33 of 38) of points on his first serve, and no break points faced.

Mpetshi Perricard was helped by 17 aces.

All four of the semi-finalists in Basel were 22 or younger.

Erste Bank Open

Great Britain's Jack Draper reached his first ATP 500 final with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in Vienna, Austria.

The seventh-seeded Draper needed one hour, 49 minutes to complete the victory and converted five of 10 break chances against the sixth-seeded Musetti. He has competed in three 250-level finals, winning one.

In the final, Draper will meet unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov, who ousted second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-2, 6-4. Khachanov hit nine aces, part of his 27 winners against five unforced errors.