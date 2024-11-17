Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Billie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - Singles
  4. Slovakia back in BJK semis for first time since 2013 after eliminating Australia

Slovakia back in BJK semis for first time since 2013 after eliminating Australia

Reuters
Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova celebrates winning her match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell
Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova celebrates winning her match against Australia's Kimberly BirrellReuters / Jon Nazca
Slovakia knocked out Australia to move into the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2013 after singles victories by Viktoria Hruncakova (26) and Rebecca Sramkova (28) gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead on Sunday.

Hruncakova overcame Kimberly Birrell with a hard-fought 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-3 win in a match lasting two hours and 30 minutes.

Hruncakova, 126 places below Birrell in the rankings, hit 32 winners while the Australian made 37 unforced errors.

World number 43 Sramkova stunned Ajla Tomljanovic with a ruthless performance, beating the former Wimbledon and US Open quarter-finalist 6-1, 6-2. Tomljanovic was struggling with a knee issue.

Slovakia had shocked record 18-time champions the United States on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals.

Slovakia will face either defending champions Canada or Britain for a place in the final. Poland and Italy have booked their places in the last four.

Mentions
TennisBillie Jean King Cup - World Group WTA - SinglesViktoria HruncakovaRebecca SramkovaKimberly BirrellAjla Tomljanovic
Related Articles
Italy qualify for BJK Cup semi-finals with victory over Japan
Updated
Poland down Spain to move into BJK Cup quarters thanks to Swiatek and Linette wins
Japan and Slovakia complete stellar comebacks to earn spots in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Show more
Tennis
Rafael Nadal willing to skip singles matches at Davis Cup farewell if it helps Spain
Tennis Tracker: Sinner takes on Fritz in ATP Finals showpiece, Slovakia into BJK Cup semis
Alcaraz relishing role in Nadal's career farewell in special Davis Cup finals
Imperious Sinner downs Ruud to set up ATP Finals decider with Fritz
'If I don't feel ready, I won't play': Nadal coy ahead of Davis Cup farewell
Taylor Fritz outlasts Alexander Zverev to book spot in ATP Finals showpiece
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner downs Ruud in Turin semi, Poland through to BJK Cup semis
Carlos Alcaraz says hungry Novak Djokovic will be a big threat at Australian Open
Most Read
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Upsets galore in the quarter-finals of Darts World Cup as Lukeman, Mansell, prevail
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings