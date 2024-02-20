Carlos Alcaraz wants to improve 'many things' after Buenos Aires loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Buenos Aires ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz wants to improve 'many things' after Buenos Aires loss
Carlos Alcaraz wants to improve 'many things' after Buenos Aires loss
Alcaraz speaks to the media
Alcaraz speaks to the media
AFP
Carlos Alcaraz (20) says he needs to improve "many things" after suffering a surprise semi-final loss in Buenos Aires last week to Nicolas Jarry.

The two-time Grand Slam champion has endured a disappointing start to the season, having also slumped to a four-set defeat by Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open quarter-finals.

"There are many things to improve compared to Buenos Aires," Alcaraz told a press conference ahead of his opening match in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday against Thiago Monteiro.

"I hit the ball very well, I think I'm in good shape, but I have to learn to play better in certain situations, better than I did in Buenos Aires.

"For example, on break points, in certain moments when I'm on edge, I have to do better than I did. That's the most important thing I have to improve if I want to get a good result in Rio."

The world number two has not won an ATP title since his stunning Wimbledon triumph over Novak Djokovic last year.

He lifted the Rio Open trophy in 2022 before losing to Cameron Norrie in the final 12 months ago.

"This year, I know what I want to do, I'm working hard," said Alcaraz.

"It's going to be an exciting year, with the Olympics coming up. But in the middle and at the end of the season, I have to stay focused to maintain the same intensity and the same level."

Mentions
TennisBuenos Aires ATP - SinglesRio de Janeiro ATP - SinglesAlcaraz Carlos
Related Articles
Carlos Alcaraz admits he is 'far from true level' after Buenos Aires exit
ATP roundup: De Minaur beats Rublev in Rotterdam quarters, Alcaraz and Sinner pick up wins
Tennis Tracker: Fritz retains Delray Beach title, Cerundolo through in Rio
Show more
Tennis
Australian Open champion Sabalenka loses in Dubai on return to action against Vekic
Updated
Carlos Alcaraz back at Queen's as he announces grasscourt schedule
Taylor Fritz downs Tommy Paul to retain ATP Delray Beach Open title
Tennis Tracker: Vekic stuns Sabalenka in Dubai as seeds tumble out in Doha
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking
Jannik Sinner savours Rotterdam success after Australian Open high
Aryna Sabalenka craving success in Dubai on heels of Melbourne triumph
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings