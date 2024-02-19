Tennis Tracker: Fritz retains Delray Beach title, Cerundolo through in Rio

Another busy week on the ATP and WTA tours is upon us, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all underway on a jam-packed Monday. There's also one final match to be played in Delray Beach, as Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) prepare to battle it out in an all-American clash.

23:26 CET - Another result from Rio, where Albert Ramos-Vinolas (36) has beaten Juan Pablo Varillas (28) 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

22:45 CET - Play is well underway in Rio de Janeiro where Argentinian fourth seed Francisco Cerundolo (25) has seen off compatriot Francisco Comesana (23) 6-1, 1-6, 6-2, whilst Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera (26) has won his contest against home wildcard Gustavo Heide (21) 7-5, 6-3.

20:50 CET - Our last game of the day in Dubai is over and it has been a thriller with 'lucky loser' Lucia Bronzetti (25) beating 10th seed Daria Kasatkina (26) in three sets over the course of two hours and 47 minutes 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.

20:20 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has retained his title in Delray Beach thanks to a 6-2, 6-3 victory over fellow American Tommy Paul (26).

19:59 CET - Play has now finished in Doha, with Alexei Popyrin (24) recovering from a set down to outlast Abedallah Shelbayh (20) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

19:43 CET - Taylor Fritz (26) has taken an impressive opening set against compatriot Tommy Paul (26) after building on that early break in the Delray Beach final.

Can Paul find a way back? Follow the second set here.

19:08 CET - Two first round matches have finished in Doha, where two Hungarians - Marton Fucsovics (32) and Fabian Marozsan (24) have come out on top in straight sets.

Meanwhile the final between Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) in Delray Beach in underway - follow it right here.

Top seed and reigning champion Fritz has a break in the first set's early going.

17:59 CET - Elina Svitolina's (29) impressive start to 2024 continues after a hard-fought 6-3, 7-6(7) win over compatriot Anhelina Kalinina (27) in Dubai.

17:14 CET - Paula Badosa (26) has been forced to retire from her game with Lulu Sun (22) after 52 minutes. She was a set down before the early end to the game in Dubai.

16:19 CET - Seventh seed Lorenzo Musetti (21) has been dumped out in Doha after being thrashed 6-2, 6-0 by Zhizhen Zhang (27) in just over an hour.

14:35 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) has come out on top in a topsy-turvy match against Australian Open semi-finalist Dayana Yastremska (23), winning 6-0, 1-6, 6-0.

Elsewhere, Pavel Kotov (25) is through to the next round in Doha after an impressive 6-2, 7-5 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego (28).

13:38 CET - World number nine Jelena Ostapenko (26) has battled her way through in Dubai, coming from a set down to overcome China's Xiyu Wang (22) 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in just over two hours.

12:00 CET - Another Czech star has been in action in Dubai, but it wasn't good news for Marie Bouzkova (25), who was beaten 6-4, 6-3 in 93 minutes by Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32)

11:11 CET - The great form of Karolina Pliskova (31) has continued in Dubai with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over China's Shuai Zhang (35) - this is her 10th straight win when she has taken to court with the only loss coming on Friday against Iga Swiatek in Doha, which was a walkover.

09:52 CET - Victoria Azarenka (34) and Leylah Fernandez (21) have both sealed comfortable straight-set victories over Arantxa Rus (33) and Bernarda Pera (29) respectively to move into the next round in Dubai.

08:45 CET - After winning her second consecutive Australian Open title last month, world number two Aryna Sabalenka (25) is hunting for more success on her return to action in Dubai this week.

Read more about that here.

08:00 CET - Good morning and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of Monday's tennis action, with tournaments in Dubai, Rio, Doha and Los Cabos all kicking off, as well as a blockbuster final in Delray Beach between Taylor Fritz (26) and Tommy Paul (26) to look forward to later.