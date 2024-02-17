Tennis Tracker: Swiatek wins Doha title yet again, Alcaraz out of Argentina Open

Tennis Tracker: Swiatek wins Doha title yet again, Alcaraz out of Argentina Open

It was the biggest day on the tennis calendar since the Australian Open, with Iga Swiatek (22) facing Elena Rybakina (24) in the final of the Qatar Open and a number of top men's players contesting semi-finals in Rotterdam, Buenos Aires and Delray Beach.

00:15 CET - Top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) has been dumped out of the Argentina Open at the semi-final stage by Nicolas Jarry (28). The matches ended 7-6(2), 6-3 to the Chilean.

Jarry will face Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) in the decider tomorrow.

22:17 CET - In the first semi-final in Delray Beach, Florida, Tommy Paul (26) has overcome fellow American Frances Tiafoe (26) 6-2, 6-2.

The second semi-final is another all-American affair with Taylor Fritz (26) taking on Marcos Giron (30).

21:33 CET - In the first semi-final in Buenos Aires, Facundo Diaz Acosta (23) has beaten fellow Argentine Federico Coria (31) 6-2, 6-3.

The second semi-final sees world number two Carlos Alcaraz (20) take on Nicolas Jarry (28) - play should start at the turn of the hour.

21:03 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) is into the Rotterdam final after breezing past Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-2, 6-4.

The Italian will play Australia's Alex De Minaur (25) in the decider tomorrow.

Key match stats Flashscore

19:43 CET - The second semi-final in Rotterdam, between Jannik Sinner (22) and home hero Tallon Griekspoor (27), has just begun.

Follow it here.

18:34 CET - Iga Swiatek's (22) dominance in Doha continues! The world number one has beaten Elena Rybakina (24) 7-6, 6-2 to win the Qatar Open for the third time in a row.

16:38 CET - Alex De Minaur (25) is into the final in Rotterdam after defeating Grigor Dimitrov (32) 6-4, 6-3.

The Australian will play the winner of Jannik Sinner (22) and Tallon Griekspoor (27).

Key match stats Flashscore

16:10 CET - Over in Rotterdam, Alex De Minaur (25) is leading Grigor Dimitrov (32) after having taken the first set 6-4.

You can follow the final from Doha between Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) live here.

12:00 CET - It's going to be an intriguing clash in Doha later, Iga Swiatek (22) is the world number one but Elena Rybakina (24) has had the wood over her of late.

Last four meetings Flashscore

10:47 CET - While you wait for today's action to begin, catch up on everything that happened on the ATP Tour yesterday here.

10:35 CET - What a day we have ahead of us! The fun will begin at 15:00 CET with Grigor Dimitrov (32) vs Alex De Minaur in the first Rotterdam semi-final before Iga Swiatek (22) and Elena Rybakina (24) take to the court for the Doha final an hour later.

After that, we'll have Jannik Sinner (22) vs Tallon Griekspoor (27) in Rotterdam, Tommy Paul (26) vs Frances Tiafoe (26) at Delray Beach and Carlos Alcaraz (20) vs Nicolas Jarry (28) in Buenos Aires.

Like we said, what a day.

09:08 CET - There are a few things to catch you up on since we ended yesterday's tracker, with Carlos Alcaraz (20) winning 7-6, 6-1 against Andrea Vavassori (28) in the Buenos Aires quarter-finals and Taylor Fritz (26) beating Rinky Hijikata (22) 6-3, 6-3 at Delray Beach.

As a result of that win, Fritz has replaced Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

08:13 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of what is a mouthwatering day in the world of tennis!