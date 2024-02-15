Tennis Tracker: Sinner battles past Monfils, Swiatek and Rybakina into Qatar semis

Tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach continue to gather momentum on a fascinating day's play, with Carlos Alcaraz (20), Iga Swiatek (22) and Jannik Sinner (22) among those in action

23:17 CET - In the final match of the day in Rotterdam, Emil Ruusuvuori (24) eased past Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 6-3, 6-3.

22:02 CET - Cameron Norrie (28) has suffered a shock loss in Buenos Aires, succumbing to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 defeat to Federico Coria (31).

21:37 CET - It wasn't all plain sailing for Jannik Sinner (22), but in the end, the Australian Open champion secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Gael Monfils (37).

21:04 CET - Karolina Pliskova's (31) super recent form shows no sign of letting up, with the Czech defeating Naomi Osaka (26) 7-6(6), 7-6(5) in a brilliant contest.

18:51 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) remains on course for a third consecutive Qatar title, after easing past Victoria Azarenka (34) 6-4, 6-0.

17:55 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (27) has won an absolute marathon against Hubert Hurkacz (27), beating his Polish opponent 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-5(4).

17:12 CET - Elena Rybakina (24) has continued her formidable form, soaring from 4-1 down in the first set to claim a 6-4, 6-2 win over Leylah Fernandez (21) and reach the Qatar semis. No player has reached more WTA 1000 semi-finals than Rybakina since 2023.

15:15 CET - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) is into her first WTA 1000 semi-final since Madrid in 2021, and her first on a hard court since 2010, after beating Danielle Collins (30) 7-5, 6-4. She will face the winner of the match coming up between Elena Rybakina (24) and Leylah Fernandez (21).

14:48 CET - Holger Rune (20) has been sent crashing out of Rotterdam, suffering a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 defeat at the hands of Alex Shevchenko (23).

12:50 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) has sealed his place in the Rotterdam quarter-finals after an entertaining 6-3, 7-5 win over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics (32).

10:40 CET - A couple of matches were played overnight, with top seed Taylor Fritz (26) progressing in Delray Beach after a hard-fought 7-6(5), 6-4 victory over Nuno Borges (26).

There was also an impressive win for world number 20 Nicolas Jarry (28), who recovered from a set down to battle past three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka (38) 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(5) in Buenos Aires.

10:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today's tennis action! As we approach the business end of the week, there are plenty of intriguing matches in Buenos Aires, Rotterdam, Doha and Delray Beach to get your teeth stuck into.