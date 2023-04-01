Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Davis Cup - World Group ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat
Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Davis Cup after US Open defeat
Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz leaves the court after losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open semi-finals
AFP
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (20) pulled out of the Davis Cup Finals group stage on Saturday after his US Open semi-final defeat by Daniil Medvedev (27).

Veteran Albert Ramos-Vinolas (35) will replace him for the matches in Valencia between September 12th-17th, said the Spanish tennis federation in a statement.

Alcaraz had been set to lead Spain and clash with rival Novak Djokovic (36), named in Serbia's team, whom he beat in a thrilling Wimbledon final in July.

"I was very excited to play the Davis Cup for Spain in Valencia, but I have to listen to my body after a very long tour," wrote Alcaraz on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"I need to stop and rest, physically and mentally. The calendar is very demanding, there's still a lot of the season left and now I have to pick up my strength."

Alcaraz's defence of his US Open title was ended by Medvedev who came out on top in their semi-final 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Friday.

Spain will face Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea in their Davis Cup group, aiming to qualify for the last eight, played between November 21st-26th in Malaga. The top two will progress.

Mentions
TennisDavis Cup - World Group ATP - SinglesDavis Cup - World Group Teams - MenAlcaraz CarlosSpainRamos-Vinolas Albert
Related Articles
Rare talent Carlos Alcaraz 'on his way to 30 Grand Slams'
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic against Medvedev final could be spellbinding affair
Danilina and Heliovaara win US Open mixed doubles title
US Open women's final preview: Gauff takes on Sabalenka
US Open beefs up security after protesters stop match
Medvedev upsets Alcaraz to deny US Open blockbuster final
Updated
Djokovic puts record books out of mind in 24th major title hunt
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Updated
Most Read
Derby Week: One of the spiciest contests in Spanish football
Veteran Djokovic overcomes Shelton to reach US Open final
Alcaraz says he will not dwell long on US Open semi-final exit
Need to raise game against Djokovic, says Medvedev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings