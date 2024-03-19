Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals

Italy are the defending champions after beating Australia in last year's final
Reuters
Champions Italy will face Belgium, Brazil and the Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage in September.

The draw for the International Tennis Federation's flagship men's team competition took place in London on Tuesday.

Italy, who claimed the title for the first time since 1976 thanks to the brilliant play of Jannik Sinner, will have home advantage in Group A with Bologna one of four host cities selected by the ITF.

Last year's runners-up Australia will be in Group B in Valencia alongside the Czech Republic, France and Spain.

Group C, hosted by Zhuhai in China features Germany, the United States, Slovakia and Chile.

Britain will also have home advantage in Group D as they face 2022 champions Canada, Argentina and Finland in Manchester.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the Final 8 knockout phase in Malaga in November.

The group stage will take place after the US Open, the year's final Grand Slam, from September 10th to 15th.

Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double

