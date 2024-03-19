Tennis Tracker: Returning Halep knocked out by Badosa, Wozniacki cruises through in Miami

Halep suffered a defeat on her return
Halep suffered a defeat on her return
Profimedia, Flashscore
Following Indian Wells, the second part of the 'Sunshine Double' gets underway today in Miami, with the women kicking off proceedings at one of the biggest tournaments in tennis. As usual, the Tennis Tracker will provide you with all the scores and news from Florida, with a host of star names in action.

23:18 CET - Simona Halep's (32) return to the WTA Tour has not gone to plan, with the Romanian suffering a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat to Paula Badosa (26). She may not have claimed the victory, but it sure is good to see the former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion back in action. For Badosa, it is a really good victory following all her injury problems.

22:51 CET - 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova has secured a simple victory, soaring past qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle (24) 6-3, 6-3. Meanwhile, American Taylor Townsend (27) overcame Lucia Bronzetti (28) in a tight contest, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

And in the main clash of the day, returning star Simona Halep (32) and Paula Badosa (26) are into a deciding set, with the latter a break up and eyeing up victory.

You can follow that match at Flashscore.

21:05 CET - Caroline Wozniacki (33) is through to the second round in Miami, defeating Clara Burel (22) 6-1, 6-4. Katerina Siniakova (27) and Laura Siegemund (36) also sealed victories.

19:26 CET - Despite home support, three-time champion Venus Williams (43) has been knocked out in Miami after falling to a 6-3, 6-3 defeat to Russian Diana Shnaider (19). 

17:58 CET - Chinese duo Xinyu Wang (22) and Yue Yuan (25) are both through to the next round in Miami after convincing straight-set wins over Hailey Baptiste (22) and Anna Blinkova (25) respectively, while Peyton Stearns (22) eased past Yafan Wang (29) 6-2, 6-3.

15:55 CET - Play will be getting underway in the next 10 minutes or so, with Anna Blinkova (25) against in-form Yue Yuan (25) and Peyton Stearns (22) taking on Yafan Wang (29) the standout matches up first. 

14:28 CET - Good afternoon, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker. The Miami Open kicks off today, just days after Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22) reigned supreme at Indian Wells. It is yet another massive tournament on the ATP and WTA Tours, and eyes will be firmly on former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam winner Simona Halep (32).

The Romanian makes her return to tennis after 19 months out of the game following a doping ban, which was reduced from four years to nine backdated months. She faces a tricky test against Spaniard Paula Badosa (26).

Other players in action today include Caroline Wozniacki (33) and Venus Williams (43), but there is disappointment for British fans as Emma Raducanu (21) has had to pull out following a back injury.

