Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami ATP - Singles
  4. Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Simona Halep will play her first match since the 2022 U.S. Open
Simona Halep will play her first match since the 2022 U.S. Open
Reuters
Simona Halep (32) will make her competitive return this week after winning an appeal over a doping suspension when she takes to the court at the Miami Open where Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek (22) will look to pull off the Sunshine Double.

Halep, who accepted a wildcard into the Miami Open after her four-year ban was cut to nine months by the top court for global sport, will face Paula Badosa on Tuesday with the winner getting world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.

For Halep, the clash against world number 80 Badosa of Spain will mark her first match since the 2022 U.S. Open where she was upset in the first round by Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur.

Halep, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion, was suspended in October 2022 after testing positive for roxadustat - a banned drug that stimulates the production of red blood cells - at that year's U.S. Open. Halep vigorously denied the charges against her.

The Romanian former world number one owns a 2-0 record in head-to-head meetings with Badosa, having never lost more than three games in a set.

Top seed Swiatek missed her Miami Open title defence last year due to injury but returns in stellar form and fresh off a dominant 6-4, 6-0 win over ninth seed Maria Sakkari in the Indian Wells final.

Now Swiatek will set her sights on capturing the Indian Wells and Miami Open titles back-to-back, a feat known as the Sunshine Double given the tournaments' respective locations in California and Florida, for a second time.

Should Swiatek, who will face either Italy's Camila Giorgi or fellow Pole Magdalena Frech in the second round, claim the Miami title she would join Steffi Graff (1994, 1996) as the only women to complete the Sunshine Double twice.

Florida resident Coco Gauff, who reached the Indian Wells semi-finals, will enjoy plenty of crowd support as she returns to Miami for the first time since her triumph at last year's U.S. Open.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz will also chase the final piece of the Sunshine Double after a successful title defence at Indian Wells where he beat reigning Miami Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of the 2023 California final.

While the Miami men's draw is stacked, one notable absence will be world number one and six-time champion Novak Djokovic, who expressed a desire to limit the number of events he plays at this stage of his decorated career.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is still without a trophy this year having represented Serbia at the United Cup before reaching the Australian Open semi-finals and suffering a shock third round exit at Indian Wells.

Mentions
TennisHalep SimonaSwiatek IgaBadosa PaulaSabalenka ArynaGauff CocoSakkari MariaAlcaraz CarlosMedvedev DaniilMiami ATP - SinglesMiami WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open entry list after five-year hiatus
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu withdraws from Miami Open with lower back injury
Carlos Alcaraz admits he faced 'difficult months' before Indian Wells triumph
Carlos Alcaraz crushes Daniil Medvedev in second set to retain Indian Wells title
Iga Swiatek beats Maria Sakkari in Indian Wells final as dominance continues
Tennis Tracker: Impressive Alcaraz and Swiatek claim Indian Wells titles
Medvedev ready to go above and beyond to beat Alcaraz and claim maiden Indian Wells title
Sinner relishing 'really fun' rivalry with Alcaraz despite Indian Wells defeat
Alcaraz rallies to end Sinner's 19-match winning streak and reach Indian Wells final
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz and Medvedev beat Sinner and Paul to move into Indian Wells final
Most Read
Fenerbahce to consider withdrawing from Super Lig after players attacked
Nottingham Forest deducted four points for breaching Premier League financial rules
Carlos Alcaraz admits he faced 'difficult months' before Indian Wells triumph
FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says Turkish league violence unacceptable

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings