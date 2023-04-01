Naomi Osaka beats Caroline Garcia at Qatar Open to avenge Australian Open loss

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Doha WTA - Singles
  4. Naomi Osaka beats Caroline Garcia at Qatar Open to avenge Australian Open loss
Naomi Osaka beats Caroline Garcia at Qatar Open to avenge Australian Open loss
Naomi Osaka served her way past Caroline Garcia and into the Qatar Open second round
Naomi Osaka served her way past Caroline Garcia and into the Qatar Open second round
AFP
Naomi Osaka (26) put last week's first-round defeat in Abu Dhabi behind her with a straight-sets defeat of 15th seed Caroline Garcia (30) at the Qatar Open on Monday.

This was former world number one Osaka's second win from the five matches she has played since returning last month after a 15-month time out on maternity leave from the tour.

The Japanese four-time Grand Slam winner was exacting a small measure of revenge on Garcia with this 7-5, 6-4 success in Doha as it was the French star Garcia who knocked her out in the first round of last month's Australian Open.

And she reckons she is beginning to find her stride again after becoming a mum.

"I feel like I'm a much better player now. In Australia, my returns weren't as good and I don't feel like I was as focused as I am now," said the match-winner.

On coming back physically after pregnancy she added: "It’s been a really tough journey.

"I felt like I was chasing myself in the past and it honestly wasn't really healthy to do.

"After giving birth, I feel I trained really quickly, I’m a very big perfectionist and it's tough when you don't see results as quickly.

"I felt like I was driving a car that wasn't mine. So my body didn't feel like the body that I was used to."

"It was in that journey I felt like I learned how to love myself as I am now. I got to wake up every day and see my daughter and know that I was strong enough for her to come into this world."

Osaka's next assignment on her comeback trail is a second-round date with Petra Martic of Croatia.

This is the second time the pair have crossed swords but it comes a decade after their first encounter.

A 16-year-old Osaka prevailed on that occasion, a final qualifying round match at Stanford in 2014.

The omens did not look great for Osaka on Monday as Garcia won her first 11 service points but she knuckled down and finally broke the Spaniard when she was serving for the set to level at 5-5.

She then fended off two break points before wrapping up the set with a love break.

A further break of serve in the last game of the match earned her the pick-me-up win she needed after her early knockout a week ago.

"Every time I had a break point opportunity, I was very accurate on my shot," said Garcia.

"And I was able to take this opportunity in Australia and today I was not.

"The same as Australia, it was played on very few points alone. Those points she was a better player today."

Mentions
TennisDoha WTA - SinglesGarcia CarolineOsaka Naomi
Related Articles
Naomi Osaka optimistic despite string of defeats following return
Naomi Osaka vows not to mope after 'bittersweet' Australian Open exit
The Base Line: Novak Djokovic given stern first-round test as Australian Open begins
Show more
Tennis
Emma Raducanu beaten by Anhelina Kalinina in first round of Qatar Open
Updated
Tommy Paul outlasts Marcos Giron to capture ATP Dallas Open title
Swiatek putting past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek thrashes Cirstea in Qatar, Osaka and Azarenka through
Sinner dreaming of becoming world number one after Grand Slam breakthrough
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina, Humbert and Pliskova win titles, Paul beats Giron in Dallas final
Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille
Elena Rybakina cruises past Daria Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament
AFCON Team of the Tournament: Nigeria dominate defence, Ivorians sparkle further forward
Toni Kroos says boos in Saudi Arabia only show his criticisms were correct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings