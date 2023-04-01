Naomi Osaka optimistic despite string of defeats following return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Doha WTA - Singles
  4. Naomi Osaka optimistic despite string of defeats following return
Naomi Osaka optimistic despite string of defeats following return
Osaka isn't worried about her tough start to the year
Osaka isn't worried about her tough start to the year
Reuters
Naomi Osaka (26) may have lost three straight matches following her successful return from maternity break, but the former world number one said ahead of the Qatar Open that the only way was up from here.

The four-times Grand Slam champion, who gave birth to her daughter Shai in July, won her first match after 15 months out at the Brisbane International last month before falling to Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

Osaka crashed to opening defeats at the Australian Open and Abu Dhabi against Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins, but the 26-year-old from Japan said she had not lost her confidence.

"It definitely is hard for me to not be tough on myself, but after Abu Dhabi I actually have more confidence in myself, which is a little strange," Osaka told reporters.

"I feel like since I have seen the worst that can happen, everything else is a plus. In Australia, I knew that I said I was only going to play in Dubai, so I feel like I have to take these tournaments as extra credit.

"Someone said to me it's like a very expensive practice, so I don't know, after they said that I felt pretty optimistic."

Osaka, who opens her Doha campaign against 15th seed Garcia later on Monday, said she preferred to face tough opponents like the Frenchwoman.

"I learn more from the matches. So of course it's funny to hear I'm playing her again but I'm a little happy," Osaka said.

"She's always been a really nice person and I know I'm not supposed to think that about my opponent, but I know we also share the same birthday. At the end of the day, a Libran is going to win."

Mentions
TennisOsaka NaomiDoha WTA - Singles
Related Articles
Swiatek putting past Doha titles to the back of her mind as she bids for three-peat
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Naomi Osaka falls at first hurdle in Abu Dhabi after Danielle Collins defeat
Show more
Tennis
Tommy Paul outlasts Marcos Giron to capture ATP Dallas Open title
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek and Osaka in action on second day of star-studded Qatar Open
Sinner dreaming of becoming world number one after Grand Slam breakthrough
Tennis Tracker: Rybakina, Humbert and Pliskova win titles, Paul beats Giron in Dallas final
Updated
Ugo Humbert downs Grigor Dimitrov to seal fifth ATP title in Marseille
Elena Rybakina cruises past Daria Kasatkina to claim Abu Dhabi title
Updated
Paul sees off Shelton to book place in Dallas Open final
Elena Rybakina sets up Daria Kasatkina showdown in Abu Dhabi final
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Football Tracker: Yamal scores late equaliser for Barcelona against Granada
Africa Cup of Nations: A to Z of an unforgettable tournament

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings