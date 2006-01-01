Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Finals - Turin ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in ATP Finals field

Carlos Alcaraz joins Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in ATP Finals field

Alcaraz has qualified for the season finale for the third consecutive year
Alcaraz has qualified for the season finale for the third consecutive year REUTERS / Annegret Hilse
Carlos Alcaraz (21) has secured his place in the season-ending ATP Finals to be held in Turin in November, joining world number one Jannik Sinner (23) and twice champion Alexander Zverev (27).

Alcaraz won the French Open and Wimbledon this year to take his Grand Slam tally to four, before bagging the silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

The world number three from Spain, who also won the Indian Wells title, has qualified for the season finale for the third consecutive year and will be aiming to win the trophy for the first time after reaching the semi-finals last year.

An abdominal injury forced him out of the 2022 edition.

Sinner, last year's runner-up, qualified in August during his run to the Montreal quarter-finals, while 2018 and 2021 champion Zverev earned his spot after making the last eight of the US Open this month.

The ATP Finals, which features the world's best eight singles players and doubles teams determined by the separate Race To Turin rankings, will run from November 10-17.

Mentions
TennisFinals - Turin ATP - SinglesCarlos AlcarazJannik SinnerAlexander Zverev
Related Articles
Injured Raducanu the latest big name to pull out of the China Open
Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz named in Spain team for Davis Cup finals
Carlos Alcaraz dismisses Roger Federer comparisons after Laver Cup win
Show more
Tennis
At last! China's Zhang Shuai ends 24-match losing streak after victory on home turf
Hubert Hurkacz beats Marcos Giron to advance to second round at Japan Open
Patrick Mouratoglou courtside as Osaka wins Beijing opener against Bronzetti
Carlos Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup finals won't be Rafael Nadal's 'last dance'
Tennis Tracker: Osaka, Hurkacz and Berrettini secure wins, Humbert through in Tokyo
Tennis' freedom of movement trial proving popular with fans
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to fund flood victims with each ace he hits
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
Tennis Tracker: Sheng beats Musetti in Chengdu final, Cilic wins Hangzhou title to make history
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings