Former finalist Thiem out of French Open qualifiers

Former finalist Thiem out of French Open qualifiers

Thiem is retiring later this year
Thiem is retiring later this yearAFP
Two-time finalist Dominic Thiem (30) was eliminated from Roland Garros in the second round on Wednesday going down 6-2, 7-5 to Finland's Otto Virtanen (22).

Thiem has failed to go past the first round of the main draw since that 2020 run and has dropped from world number three to 131in the rankings.

His career, blighted by a niggling wrist injury, has nose-dived since his crowning moment in 2020 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the Covid-affected US Open final.

The Austrian has already announced plans to retire from tennis at the end of the 2024 season.

