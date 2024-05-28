Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Herbert, Rune and Sabalenka ease into second round

Tennis Tracker: Djokovic beats Herbert, Rune and Sabalenka ease into second round

Djokovic is in action
Djokovic is in actionAFP, Flashscore
The opening round of this year's French Open comes to a close today, with Elena Rybakina (24), Aryna Sabalenka (26) and Novak Djokovic (37) among those involved.

23:58 CET - In the final two matches of the day, Paula Badosa (26) fought back from a set down to beat British number one Katie Boulter (27) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, while Alexander Bublik (26) defeated French qualifier Gregoire Barrere (30) 6-4, 7-5, 6-3.

That'll be all from the Tennis Tracker today, so tune in tomorrow for another day of great action from Roland Garros!

23:05 CET - Novak Djokovic (37) has beaten Pierre-Hugues Herbert (33) 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 in an entertaining contest at Roland Garros, as the Serb begins his quest for a record-extending 25th grand Slam title, despite his poor form in 2024.

21:20 CET - Former French Open finalist Sloane Stephens (31) has suffered a thrashing loss at the hands of Yulia Putintseva (29), falling 1-6, 2-6 in 56 minutes.

No such issues for Victora Azarenka, who obliterated Nadia Podoroska (27) 6-1, 6-0 in just over an hour.

21:16 CET - Holger Rune (21) has won what could have been a potentially tricky match against Dan Evans (34), dispatching the Brit 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to roll on into the next round.

19:58 CET - Fresh from winning a title in Strasbourg last week, Madison Keys (29) continues her impressive clay court season with a routine 6-3, 6-2 win against Renata Zarazua (26). 

19:22 CET - Daria Kasatkina (27) battled through a hard-fought opening set to defeat Poland's Magdalena Frech (26) 7-5, 6-1.

19:08 CET - World number 12 Taylor Fritz (26) and Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) are through to the second round after four-set victories over Federico Coria (32) and Valentin Vacherot (25) respectively. 

18:10 CET - Three-time major winner Angelique Kerber (36) is out in the first round after falling in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 to Arantxa Rus (33).

Meanwhile, on the men's side of the draw, 11th seed Alex de Minaur (25) has thrashed American teenager Alex Michelsen (19) for the loss of just three games

17:48 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has coasted into the second round after an emphatic 6-1, 6-2 win over Erika Andreeva (19). Also through is Croatian Petra Martic (33) and Russia's Elina Avanesyan (21).

16:14 CET - Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24) is the next man through in Paris, battling past home favourite Arthur Cazaux (21) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

16:11 CET - The rain has finally eased in the French capital, and play is now set to get underway on the outside courts!

16:06 CET - Two-time finalist Casper Ruud (25) got his Roland Garros campaign off to a fine past, easing past Felipe Meligeni Alves (26) 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours.

14:15 CET - Under the roof of Court Philippe-Chatrier, Qinwen Zheng (21) has made light work of home favourite Alize Cornet (34), winning 6-2, 6-1 in the final match of the Frenchwoman's career. 

12:30 CET - World number four Elena Rybakina (24) is safely through to the second round after a convincing 6-2, 6-3 victory over Belgium's Greet Minnen (26). 

Elsewhere, play on the outside courts has yet to start with rain sweeping through Roland-Garros. 

09:30 CET - Play gets underway in just over 90 minutes, as Elena Rybakina (24), Alex de Minaur (25) and Elise Mertens (28) all kick off their campaigns in the French capital.

Check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

08:50 CET - But first, a couple of results to bring you up to date with from late last night. Men's fifth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) saw off the challenge of Dominik Koepfer (30), winning in four sets 6-3, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, while Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was stunned 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 by Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Day 3 at the 2024 French Open!

