Tennis Tracker: Great Britain edge past France in thriller to reach Davis Cup last eight

Skupski and Evans celebrate
Skupski and Evans celebrate
Profimedia
It's a big day in the world of tennis with the final group stage clashes of the Davis Cup taking place, determining which nations will go through to the last eight.

22:59 CET - Great Britain are the final nation into the Davis Cup last eight, after winning an absolutely thrilling deciding doubles rubber against France in front of an electric Manchester crowd. Dan Evans (33) and Neal Skupski (33) saved four match points to defeat Nicolas Mahut (41) and Edouard Roger-Vasselin (39) 1-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(6).

22:44 CET - Karolina Pliskova (31) is through in Guadalajara after downing Ena Shibahara (25) 7-5, 6-2.

21:13 CET - Elise Mertens (27) has beaten fellow Belgian Yanina Wickmayer (33) 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the next round in Guadalajara.

19:28 CET - Britain and France have been going at in today and in the second singles rubber, Ugo Humbert (25) has beaten Cameron Norrie (28) 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-5 to force a deciding doubles match to see who goes to Malaga.

17:57 CET - The WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara is set to get underway in just over an hour, with the likes of Elise Mertens (27) and Karolina Pliskova (31) due to take to the court today.

16:50 CET - Dan Evans (33) has won the first tie between Great Britain and France, beating Arthur Fils (19) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Italy meanwhile have secured progression with Matteo Arnaldi (22) winning 6-4, 6-3 against Sweden's Leo Borg (20).

13:30 CET - The Davis Cup Finals group stage wraps up today and it’s almost time for the action to commence.

The Brits are playing France first up with a place in the Final 8 on the line!

Follow the singles rubbers here.

12:55 CET - She simply loves San Diego! Barbora Krejcikova (27) picked up titles in the singles and doubles in Southern California overnight. What a day for the Czech!

07:50 CET - In San Diego meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova (27) has won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Sofia Kenin (24) to win the title. 

Kenin vs Krejcikova highlights
Flashscore

07:40 CET - American talent Ashlyn Krueger (19) has won her first WTA title, beating Zhu Lin (29) 6-3, 7-6 in the final in Osaka. 

Zhu vs Krueger highlights
Flashscore
Krueger interview
Flashscore

07:33 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. The final group stage matches of the Davis Cup will take place later, but first, we have a few WTA finals to catch you up on...

