Tennis Tracker: Sofia Kenin through in San Diego, Tiafoe loses in Davis Cup

Tiafoe in action at the US Open

We are getting to the serious end of the San Diego Open as the attention switches to the final eight! Top seeds are taking to court and we have already seen a couple of upsets, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

21:59 CET - It's all over between Sofia Kenin (24) and Anastasia Potapova (22), with the American coming out on top in San Diego 6-2, 6-3 in 78 minutes.

21:20 CET - We are underway over on the west coast in San Diego as home favourite Sofia Kenin (24) takes the first set in her quarter-final match against Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2.

19:53: CET - Despite a second set comeback, Griekspoor (27) has completed the upset against American Tiafoe (25) after winning a deciding set tie-break. Big win for the Dutch! It finished 6-3 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3).

19:41 CET - And just now Jiri Lehecka (21) has given Czech Republic their second win of the day against South Korea, winning 6-1, 7-5 against Soonwoo Kwon (25).

19:34 CET - Elsewhere, Gabriel Diallo (21) gave Canada their second win of the day against Sweden as he defeated Elias Ymer (27) 6-4, 6-3.

19:32 CET - However, the favourite Tiafoe (25) bounces back for USA 7-6 (9-7) after vital tiebreak success.

18:22 CET - A slight shock could be on the cards as Tallon Griekspoor (27) has taken the first set against world number 11 Frances Tiafoe (25) 6-3.

18:07 CET - We have three more results to bring you from the Davis Cup. Firstly, Czech Republic's Tomas Machac (22) defeated Korea's Seong Chan Hong (26) in three sets 7-6 (10-8), 4-6, 6-2.

Canada go two wins from two in the early stages of this year's Davis Cup as Vasek Pospisil (33) was victorious against Sweden's Leo Borg (20) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2.

Finally, world number 12 and Australia's top hope Alex De Minaur (24) made light work of Frenchman Ugo Humbert (25), winning 7-6 (7-2), 6-3.

16:55 CET - And the Dutchman takes the win against the American, ending the match in a 7-6, 6-2.

16:25 CET - Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) just won his first set against Tommy Paul (26) through a tiebreak 7-6.

15:52 CET - Adrian Mannarino (35) of France defeated Australian Max Purcell (25) 7-6, 6-4.

15:27 CET - Davis Cup is underway for the day, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here.

7:43 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia needed three hours to get past Marta Kostyuk and reach the quarter-finals of the San Diego Open. Triumphing over the Ukrainian 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

5:45 CET - Caroline Garcia managed to get past Sloane Stephens 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 to set up a quarter-final clash with Danielle Collins.

The American upset Jelena Ostapenko in the overnight action, winning 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ostapenko - Collins highlights Flashscore

Anastasia Potapova takes on Sofia Kenin for a place in the final four.