Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on US Open, WTA tour rolls on

The US Open has ended with Novak Djokovic (36) claiming a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title - we'll bring you all of the reaction to his latest triumph right here plus updates from the WTA events in Osaka and San Diego.

14:24 CET - The US Open is over but while we are still soaking up the afterglow of that incredible event, the WTA tour rolls on relentlessly with the Japan Women's Open in Osaka.

In today’s action, Nadia Podoroska (26), Ashlyn Krueger (19), Valeria Savinykh (32), and Yulia Putintseva (28) all won their opening matches before darkness stopped the day’s play. Check out all the results here.

10:58 CET - Djokovic has been fortunate to have Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal around to push him during his career, his coach Goran Ivanisevic says.

"He had luck to have guys like Nadal and Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other," he said.

09:32 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) may have lost the final in straight sets, but the Russian had his chances, failing to take a set point in a second set that he arguably deserved to win.

Looking back, he admits that he has regrets.

"(The) second set was the best set I played and I didn't win it," he said.

"So that's why I kind of, I would say, it's normal that the match went that way, because first and third he was kind of better and not much to say. Second, if I would win it, (it) maybe could have been a different game."

07:49 CET - As you probably already know by now, Novak Djokovic (36) last night claimed his 24th Grand Slam title, extending was already a record-breaking tally in men's tennis.

Despite that though, he's hungry for more.

"Occasionally asking myself, why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going? I do have these questions in my head, of course," said Djokovic.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport or I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top."

