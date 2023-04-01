Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on US Open, WTA tour rolls on

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on US Open, WTA tour rolls on
Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on US Open, WTA tour rolls on
Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets
Djokovic beat Medvedev in straight sets
Reuters
The US Open has ended with Novak Djokovic (36) claiming a record-extending 24th Grand Slam title - we'll bring you all of the reaction to his latest triumph right here plus updates from the WTA events in Osaka and San Diego.

14:24 CET - The US Open is over but while we are still soaking up the afterglow of that incredible event, the WTA tour rolls on relentlessly with the Japan Women's Open in Osaka.

In today’s action, Nadia Podoroska (26), Ashlyn Krueger (19), Valeria Savinykh (32), and Yulia Putintseva (28) all won their opening matches before darkness stopped the day’s play. Check out all the results here.

We will have updates from that tournament throughout the week here on the Tennis Tracker.

10:58 CET - Djokovic has been fortunate to have Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal around to push him during his career, his coach Goran Ivanisevic says. 

"He had luck to have guys like Nadal and Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other," he said.

Read more here

09:32 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) may have lost the final in straight sets, but the Russian had his chances, failing to take a set point in a second set that he arguably deserved to win.

Looking back, he admits that he has regrets.

"(The) second set was the best set I played and I didn't win it," he said.

"So that's why I kind of, I would say, it's normal that the match went that way, because first and third he was kind of better and not much to say. Second, if I would win it, (it) maybe could have been a different game."

Read his full thoughts here

07:49 CET - As you probably already know by now, Novak Djokovic (36) last night claimed his 24th Grand Slam title, extending was already a record-breaking tally in men's tennis. 

Despite that though, he's hungry for more. 

"Occasionally asking myself, why do I need this still at this stage after all I have done, you know? How long do I want to keep going? I do have these questions in my head, of course," said Djokovic.

"Knowing that I play at such a high level still and I win the biggest tournaments in this sport, yeah, I don't want to get rid of this sport or I don't want to leave this sport if I'm still at the top."

Read more here 

07:18 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis. There may not be much in the way of on-court action with the US Open done and dusted, but there will be plenty of reaction to how the final Grand Slam of the year ended... 

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title
Tennis Tracker: Gauff wins maiden Grand Slam at US Open
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into US Open final after defeating Shelton
Show more
Tennis
However divisive, Djokovic is the undisputed king of tennis
Djokovic lucky to have had Federer & Nadal, says Ivanisevic
Medvedev 'for sure' has regrets over Djokovic defeat
Djokovic hungry for more after lifting 24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
Updated
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women's doubles title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Alcaraz withdraws from Spain's Davis Cup team
Sabalenka loses US Open final but leaves on top of the world
Most Read
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Germany part ways with coach Hansi Flick after dismal form
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings