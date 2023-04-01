Medvedev 'for sure' has regrets over Djokovic defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. US Open ATP - Singles
  4. Medvedev 'for sure' has regrets over Djokovic defeat
Medvedev 'for sure' has regrets over Djokovic defeat
Medvedev had his chances
Medvedev had his chances
Reuters
Daniil Medvedev (27) conceded he will leave Flushing Meadows full of regret after the Russian third seed failed to rise to the occasion in the US Open final on Sunday, going down 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 to Novak Djokovic (36) as the Serb won his 24th Grand Slam title.

After a lopsided first set where everything was working in Djokovic's favour, Medvedev had an excellent chance to level the match in the second but squandered a set point at 6-5.

"Regrets, for sure," he told reporters after the match.

"(The) second set was the best set I played and I didn't win it.

"So that's why I kind of, I would say, it's normal that the match went that way, because first and third he was kind of better and not much to say. Second, if I would win it, (it) maybe could have been a different game."

Medvedev endured a bumpy run-up to the year's final major, withdrawing from Washington with an injury and going out in the third round in Cincinnati, and there was little to suggest he could repeat his successful 2021 campaign at the US Slam.

But he found his rhythm in New York, battling through the draw before digging deep to send top seed Carlos Alcaraz packing in the semi-finals.

The Russian told reporters on Sunday he had not felt in peak condition since a four-set grind against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

"Sometimes in a Grand Slam you're not going to feel 100% and you may still win the whole thing," said Medvedev, who picked up two Masters 1000 titles in 2023.

"For sure physically I would like to come better to this match, but if you play Carlos in the semi-finals, you know that physically it's going to be a tough one.

"So there is no other choice and you still want to win and just I had to be better physically, mentally, and tennis-wise."

Mentions
TennisUS Open ATP - SinglesMedvedev DaniilUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Djokovic hungry for more after lifting 24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
Updated
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic lucky to have had Federer & Nadal, says Ivanisevic
Tennis Tracker: Dust settling on Djokovic's 24th Grand Slam triumph
Dabrowski and Routliffe win US Open women's doubles title
Alcaraz withdraws from Spain's Davis Cup team
Sabalenka loses US Open final but leaves on top of the world
Dreams do come true as Gauff crowned America's tennis queen
Most Read
US Open men's final preview: Djokovic faces Medvedev
Djokovic wins US Open for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title
Serbia and Germany go in pursuit of first World Cup title
Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings