Tennis Tracker: Djokovic wins 24th Grand Slam title

And the last day of the US Open is here! It has been a crazy tournament so far, Coco Gauff (19) has just won the women's edition after defeating Aryna Sabalenka (25). We will be bringing you the reaction to that throughout the day as we slowly switch our focus to the men's final. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

01:36 CET - NOVAK DJOKOVIC WINS US OPEN TITLE

In a match with scintilating rallies, it is Novak Djokovic (36) who outlasts Daniel Medvedev (27) to take home his third grand slam of the year, his 24th overall, with a 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 victory in three hours and 17 minutes of hard-fought tennis.

00:52 CET - Wow, what a set of tennis. Barely anything between the two in the second set of the US Open final with both holding serve - under pressure throughout - to set up a second set tie-break. And it is Djokovic who prevails, winning the tie-break 7-5 and the set 7-6 in a scarcely believable one hour and 45 minute set of tennis.

23:21 CET - It's the heavy favourite and soon to be world number one Novak Djokovic (36) who takes first set 6-3.

22:20 CET - The wait is over! The 2023 US Open final is here and it should be an epic one. I hope you're comfortable because this could go the whole way...

21:45 CET - The main event is here! We just 15 minutes away from the men's US Open final between Novak Djokovic (36) and Daniil Medvedev (27) in a repeat of the 2020 final.

Can Djokovic get revenge for that day and create history by winning his 24th Grand Slam, more than anyone in the Open Era?

21:19 CET - And it is the US Open debutants Gabriela Dabrowski (31) and Erin Routliffe (28) who triumph against the former winners Laura Siegemund (35) and Vera Zvonareva (39) 7-6 (11-9), 6-3.

19:05 CET - The US Open WTA doubles final has started as new partnership Gabriela Dabrowski (31) and Erin Routliffe (28) serve first against US Open 2020 champions Laura Siegemund (35) and Vera Zvonareva (39).

6:32 CET - Aryna Sabalenka's (25) bid to bookend her year with a second Grand Slam title fell apart in the US Open final on Saturday but the incoming world number one said she will get both comfort and motivation from her lofty perch atop the world rankings.

Sabalenka will overtake Poland's Iga Swiatek (22) when the new rankings are updated on Monday and the Belarusian admitted her new status will help ease the sting of her US Open final loss to American teenager Coco Gauff (19).

"Yeah, that's why probably, that's why I'm not super depressed right now," Sabalenka said when asked to reflect on becoming world number one for the first time.

6:27 CET - "Congratulations to US Open champion, @CocoGauff! We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court - and we know the best is yet to come," posted former US President Barack Obama on social media platform X.

6:22 CET - American tennis crowned a new queen and US Open champion on Saturday as Coco Gauff (19) beat Aryna Sabalenka (25) in the Flushing Meadows final to claim her first Grand Slam and ascend the throne left vacant by Serena Williams.

The first teenager to play in a US Open final since Serena in 2001 there was symmetry to the moment as Gauff rallied to beat the second-seeded Belarusian 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, and end a six-year barren stretch for American tennis fans, who were finally able to celebrate a homegrown champion.

"I am so happy I could make this country proud," said Gauff as chants of "USA, USA" rang out behind her.

5:42 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) is looking for his 24th Grand Slam title as he takes on Daniil Medvedev (27) in a repeat of the 2021 final where the Russian was victorious.

Their clash follows the conclusion of the women's tournament which saw Coco Gauff earn her first-ever US Open and Grand Slam title as she managed to fight against Australian Open champion and set to be world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.