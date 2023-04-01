Tennis Tracker: Djokovic into US Open final after defeating Shelton

Gauff is set to play in her first US Open final
Reuters
We are almost there! Already have the protagonists of the women's final as we await the men's last four matches. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from the buildup to the US Open's finale, all here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

23:56 CET - A much longer third set where Ben Shelton (20) fought hard to come back, but Novak Djokovic (36) has prevailed, sending himself into the US Open final thanks to a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 victory. The Serbian, now one step away from a 24th career grand slam, will face either new rival Carlos Alcaraz (20) or Daniil Medvedev (27) in Sunday's final.

Follow that game later tonight here.

22:35 CET - It's been one-way traffic in New York with Novak Djokovic (36) two sets to the good over Ben Shelton (20). The American has had some breaks in serve, but Djokovic has been too good, showing his class once again.

21:11 CET - Time for the talking to stop and the men's semi finals to begin. Novak Djokovic (36) takes on home favourite Ben Shelton (20) - in his first Grand Slam semi - looking to upset the odds in New York. 

Follow the game live now.

20:16 CET - We have our first Grand Slam champions of the weekend at Flushing Meadows. The men's doubles pairing of Joe Salisbury (31) and Rajeev Ram (39) have taken down Matthew Ebden (35) and Rohan Bopanna (43) in three sets. The third seeds won the encounter 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

7:02 CET - Well it couldn't have been any closer than this! Aryna Sabalenka (25) managed to reach the final after a tight affair against Madison Keys, (28) robbing her of an All-American final. The Belarusian triumphed with a 0-6, 7-6, 7(10)-6(5), result to set up her clash with Coco Gauff.

5:40 CET - American Coco Gauff (19) beat Karolina Muchova (27) 6-4, 7-5, to reach her first US Open final on Thursday after the match was halted for nearly an hour when an environmental activist glued his feet to the floor of Arthur Ashe Stadium. 

Read the full story here.

We await the final set between Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys to know who will take on Gauff in the final.

Later on today we will witness another American in Ben Shelton attempting a shot at the final, in front of him will be the almost impossible task of defeating Novak Djokovic

As well as world number one Carlos Alcaraz taking on third-ranked Daniil Medvedev on the other end of the draw.

Mentions
TennisTennis TrackerUS Open (Tennis)
