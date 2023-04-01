Tennis Tracker: Gauff wins maiden Grand Slam at US Open

The overnight action confirmed the finalists in the men's US Open as we get a rematch of the 2021 finale. By the end of today, we will also know the women's champion as we await the other clash later in the weekend. Stay tuned as we bring you the conclusion of the New York Grand Slam here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

00:24 CET - COCO GAUFF WINS THE US OPEN TITLE

The American has won her maiden Grand Slam title, beating Aryna Sabalenka (25) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to lift the trophy!

23:43 CET - It's all level! Coco Gauff has roared back in the second set, winning it 6-3 to take it into a decider at Flushing Meadows against Aryna Sabalenka.

22:58 CET - That dominance continued throughout the first set as Aryna Sabalenka has taken the opener 6-2 against Coco Gauff - what can the American do in the second set to stem the tide?

22:31 CET - Sabalenka silences the home crowd as she gets off to a flying start against Gauff, breaking the teenager's serve and leading 2-1.

22:28 CET - The women's US Open final is underway at Flushing Meadows as American and home favourite Coco Gauff (19) takes on Aryana Sabalenka (25) in a fascinating encounter.

20:57 CET - Anna Danilina (28) and Harri Heliovaara (34) are the US Open mixed doubles champions! They won in straight sets 6-3 6-4 to bring an end to the dream of Jessica Pegula (29) and Austin Krajiecek (33) to triumph on home soil.

18:09 CET - The mixed doubles final at the US Open is underway as American duo Jessica Pegula (29) and Austin Krajicek (33) take on Anna Danilina (28) and Harri Heliovaara (34).

5:40 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Daniil Medvedev (27) were respectively victorious in their semi-final clashes to set up a repeat of the 2021 edition’s final where the Russian was victorious.

The Serb defeated promising American Ben Shelton (22) in three straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 7(7)-6(4).

Medvedev followed him by getting past world number one Carlos Alcaraz (20) in a tight contest, triumphing after four sets. Needing almost three-and-a-half-hours to complete the 7(7)-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 result.

Later on tonight will be the women’s final and a chance for both finalists to take home the title for the first time in their careers. The names challenging for the prestigious New York tournament are Coco Gauff (19) and Aryna Sabalenka (25), both featuring in their first US Open final.