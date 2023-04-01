Tennis Tracker: Davis Cup continues, Sakkari through in San Diego

The US Open might have finished but the focus remains on the US for now as the San Diego Open's third day is kicking off! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest in the conclusion of the American tour. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:13 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) - San Diego's third seed - is through to the next round after her opponent Camilla Osorio (21) after the Colombian was forced to retire injured a set down.

Elsewhere, Australia have beaten Great Britain in the doubles' Davis Cup rubber 7-6, 6-4 and the Czech team have won 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 over Spain for a Wednesday clean sweep.

20:03 CET - A great day for Great Britain, who have overcome Australia after two single ties with Dan Evans (33) coming through to beat world number 12 Alex De Minaur (24) in three sets 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, seeing them past their old rivals.

Elsewhere, Canada are also celebrating a victory after Gabriel Diallo (21) has upset Lorenzo Musetti (21) 7-5, 6-4 to see off Italy.

19:08 CET - Elsewhere in the Davis Cup, a bit of a shock in the tie between Borna Gojo (25) and Frances Tiafoe (25), with the world number 11 from the US losing his rubber to the Croatian 6-4, 7-6. After that match, the two sides are all square at 1-1 at the end of the day's games.

17:48 CET - Alexis Galarneau (24) has won for the first time in five matches, upsetting Lorenzo Sonego (28) 7-6(8), 6-4 to help Canada go up against Italy.

17:32 CET - Jack Draper (21) has won an epic against Thanasi Kokkinakis (27), beating the Aussie 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-6(4) in just under three hours. Great Britain go one up against last year's runners-up Australia.

16:56 CET - Mackenzie McDonald (28) has eased past Dino Prizmic (18) 6-4, 6-2 to give the USA the lead against Croatia in the Davis Cup.

16:53 CET - Meanwhile Iga Swiatek (22), who recently lost her status as the world No.1, has announced that she is pulling out of the penultimate WTA 1000 event of the season in Guadalajara this month to stay fit for the rest of an "intense" season.

16:50 CET - The first match of the day in the Davis Cup is complete, with the Czech Republic taking the lead against Spain thanks to Tomas Machac (22), who downed Bernabe Zapata Miralles (26) 6-4, 6-4.

7:10 CET - It took her three sets but Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) eventually managed to get past Leylah Fernandez (21), winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.

5:42 CET - Jelena Ostapenko was victorious overnight as she got past Ekaterina Alexandrova in a just under three-hour contest. Triumphing 7-6, 6-7, 7-5.

Alexandrova - Ostapenko highlights Flashscore

Local Sloane Stephens progressed to the second round of the tournament after defeating Elise Mertens comfortably 6-1, 6-3.

Later on today we will witness top seeds taking to court as well, among them will be Ons Jabeur facing Anastasia Potapova as well as Maria Sakkari taking on Maria Osorio.

Ostapenko will be playing for a place in the quarter-finals against Danielle Collins.