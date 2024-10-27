Olga Danilovic cruises past Caroline Dolehide to claim Guangzhou title
World number 86 Danilovic, whose previous triumph came on clay in Moscow six years ago, grabbed a break in the fifth game of the first set in her maiden hardcourt final and overcame a late fightback from Dolehide to pull away.
After wrapping up the opener with another break, the 23-year-old Serb appeared distracted by movement in the stands and surrendered her serve early in the second set, but responded strongly to build a 4-1 lead as Dolehide made several errors.
Danilovic peppered her fatigued opponent with some powerful shots for a double break and closed out the contest on serve, finishing with a blistering forehand winner before a huge serve on her third match point.
"I'm so happy with the way I played during the tournament," said Danilovic.
"I'm so proud of myself and my team. I really showed what I can do. I'm very excited to be finishing the season this way."