  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Guangzhou WTA - Singles
  4. Olga Danilovic cruises past Caroline Dolehide to claim Guangzhou title

Olga Danilovic cruises past Caroline Dolehide to claim Guangzhou title

Reuters
Updated
Danilovic has her first WTA title in six years
Danilovic has her first WTA title in six years
Olga Danilovic (23) powered past American qualifier Caroline Dolehide (26) 6-3, 6-1 in the final of the Guangzhou Open on Sunday to seal her first trophy of the season and second overall.

World number 86 Danilovic, whose previous triumph came on clay in Moscow six years ago, grabbed a break in the fifth game of the first set in her maiden hardcourt final and overcame a late fightback from Dolehide to pull away.

After wrapping up the opener with another break, the 23-year-old Serb appeared distracted by movement in the stands and surrendered her serve early in the second set, but responded strongly to build a 4-1 lead as Dolehide made several errors.

Danilovic peppered her fatigued opponent with some powerful shots for a double break and closed out the contest on serve, finishing with a blistering forehand winner before a huge serve on her third match point.

"I'm so happy with the way I played during the tournament," said Danilovic.

"I'm so proud of myself and my team. I really showed what I can do. I'm very excited to be finishing the season this way."

TennisCaroline DolehideOlga DanilovicGuangzhou WTA - Singles
