Hurkacz ousts second seed Zverev to reach Halle final, Sinner awaits

Second-seeded German Alexander Zverev (27) fell in straight sets to Pole Hubert Hurkacz (27) in the semi-final of the Halle grass-court tournament on Saturday.

Hurkacz won 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 in one hour, and 33 minutes and will next play world number one Jannik Sinner, who defeated China's Zhang Zhizhen in the second semi-final 6-4, 7-6.

The fifth-seeded Pole, winner in Halle two years ago, will bid to win his second title of the season after on clay at Estoril in April.

"I'm really confident on my serve," said Hurkacz who fired 17 aces including 13 in the first set and saved all four break points he faced.

"It needed to be really good," said Hurkacz after his first win over Zverev in four meetings, most recently a three-set defeat in the United Cup final, a mixed team event before the Australian Open in Sydney.

"That match that was a little bit sitting in the back in my mind," said Hurkacz.

"I was like, okay, not today.

"He is such a good competitor and is playing good tennis, reaching the final at the French (Open) and playing at a really high level."

Hurkacz will aim to clinch his ninth ATP Tour title.

"I really love grass," said Hurkacz, the 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist. "The surface suits my game and the atmosphere here, having the full crowd is incredible."