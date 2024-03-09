Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Rybakina is suffering from gastrointestinal issues
Rybakina is suffering from gastrointestinal issues
Profimedia
Defending champion Elena Rybakina (24) has withdrawn from Indian Wells ahead of her first match due to illness, tournament organizers said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to participate at this year's Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues," she said.

"Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title.

"I would like to thank all the fans who came out here to support me and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year.

"Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again."

The Russian-born Kazakhstani player won Wimbledon in 2022 and is currently ranked world number four.

She is replaced in the singles draw by lucky loser Kayla Day of the U.S.

Rybakina joins a list of last-minute withdrawals from the tournament including 2021 champion Paula Badosa, who pulled out on Thursday due to an ongoing back injury.

Three-time champion Rafael Nadal withdrew on the eve of his first-round match on Wednesday saying he was not ready to compete at the highest levels.

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells WTA - SinglesRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Show more
Tennis
Frustrated Andy Murray bored with repeated retirement questions
Iga Swiatek crushes Danielle Collins to reach second round of Indian Wells
Red-hot Jannik Sinner rolls Thanasi Kokkinakis in Indian Wells rout
Tennis Tracker: Sinner and Swiatek through in Indian Wells, Rybakina withdraws
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Novak Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby's lead in the way players treat officials
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli held at home by Torino, Barcelona claim crucial win
Joshua set to continue redemption trail against boxing novice Ngannou
Sebastian Coe to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
Who's Missing: Mohamed Salah back just in time for Liverpool's clash with Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings