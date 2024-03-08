Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Indian Wells WTA - Singles
  4. Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Elena Rybakina wary of windy conditions ahead of Indian Wells defence
Rybakina is looking to defend her title
Rybakina is looking to defend her title
Profimedia
Indian Wells reigning women's champion Elena Rybakina (24) will focus on mastering tricky desert conditions as she launches the defence of her title on Friday.

The WTA number four opens her campaign against Argentine Nadia Podoroska in the second round after receiving a bye at the Tennis Garden in California.

The Kazakh is wary of the challenge posed by the wind at the desert venue, admitting there is really nothing to be done.

"It's always challenging with the weather here," she said on Thursday.

"The ball flies differently during the day and the night. Conditions are the same for all players but you need to adapt quickly."

Rybakina said that preparation can only stretch so far.

"You can try to train at different times of the day to see how it is. But if the wind here comes there is not much you can do - only fight."

The 2022 Wimbledon champion has already collected two titles this season, winning Brisbane in January and Abu Dhabi last month; she pulled out of Dubai with illness.

But Rybakina plays down her chances for a trophy repeat in California.

"I'm not expecting much," she said after recovering from her Dubai problem.

"If I feel well physically I can play well. I've had a good start to the year. I want to win again and I'll do my best.

"You never know how it's going to go so we will see."

Mentions
TennisIndian Wells WTA - SinglesRybakina Elena
Related Articles
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Novak Djokovic set to return to Indian Wells for first time since 2019
Raducanu beats Masarova in straight sets to reach Indian Wells second round
Show more
Tennis
Gael Monfils and Arthur Fils sail through, Stan Wawrinka crashes out at Indian Wells
Naomi Osaka off the mark at Indian Wells with first round win over Sara Errani
Novak Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Andy Murray says tennis should follow rugby's lead in the way players treat officials
Simona Halep accepts Miami Open wildcard after doping ban gets reduced
San Francisco to host 2025 edition of the Laver Cup at Golden Warriors home stadium
Tennis Tracker: Osaka and Monfils into second round at Indian Wells, Pliskova out
Naomi Osaka says returning to Indian Wells feels like a homecoming
Most Read
Manchester City out to hand Liverpool reality check in Anfield showdown
Haaland rebukes Alexander-Arnold's jibe that Liverpool's titles 'mean more' than City's
Relentless Ronnie O'Sullivan brushes aside Luca Brecel to seal inaugural World Masters title
Rafael Nadal abandons latest comeback bid with Indian Wells withdrawal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings