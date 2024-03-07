Raducanu beats Masarova in straight sets to reach Indian Wells second round

Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu (21) beat Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova (24) 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a second-round clash with Dayana Yastremska at Indian Wells.

The British wildcard broke serve six times but also served eight double faults and needed four match points to close out the match, which ended when Masarova's backhand sailed long.

Raducanu is playing in her fifth tournament since returning to action in January after being sidelined for eight months due to wrist and ankle surgeries.

Raducanu, who reached the fourth round of Indian Wells last year, will now face 30th-seeded Ukrainian Yastremska.

The Briton won their only previous meeting in 2022 when Yastremska was forced to retire while trailing in the second set due to a wrist injury.

