WTA roundup: Fernandez breezes into Hong Kong quarters, Sramkova wins in Jiujiang

Reuters
Canada's Leylah Fernandez in action
Canada's Leylah Fernandez in actionReuters / Florence Lo
Third seed Leylah Fernandez (22) of Canada reached the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Australia's Kimberly Birrell (26) on Thursday at the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

The defending champion Fernandez saved all three break points in the 80-minute victory and will face ninth-seeded Bernarda Pera in the round of eight.

Two seeded players were knocked out, with Russia's Anastasia Zakharova eliminating seventh seed Varvara Gracheva of France 6-3, 6-1 and Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands outlasting eighth seed Cristina Bucsa of Spain 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 defeat of France's Jessika Ponchet.

Jiangxi Open

Second seed Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia moved into the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over China's Sijia Wei in Jiujiang, China.

Sramkova saved seven of 13 break points and took advantage of seven double faults by Wei to set up a match with Italy's Martina Trevisan, a 7-6, 6-2 winner against Anna Bondar of Hungary.

Sixth-seeded Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus defeated Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-4, 7-6 and Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic was leading 6-2 when fourth seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain was forced to retire.

Mentions
TennisLeylah FernandezRebecca SramkovaKimberly BirrellVarvara GrachevaSuzan LamensBernarda PeraAnastasia ZakharovaCristina BucsaSofia KeninJessika PonchetSijia WeiAnna BondarJessica Bouzas ManeiroLinda FruhvirtovaViktorija GolubicArantxa RusMartina TrevisanJiujiang WTA - SinglesHong Kong WTA - Singles
