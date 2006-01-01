Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's title defence ends with shock defeat to Jack Draper

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. London ATP - Singles
  4. Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's title defence ends with shock defeat to Jack Draper

Carlos Alcaraz's Queen's title defence ends with shock defeat to Jack Draper

Draper stepped up on home turf
Draper stepped up on home turf Profimedia
Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz (21) suffered a shock defeat to Britain's Jack Draper (22) in the last 16 of the Queen's Club tournament in London on Thursday.

Spaniard Alcaraz, also the reigning Queen's champion, fell 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 with the British number one claiming the biggest win of his career.

World number two Alcaraz arrived for this grass-court warm-up event for Wimbledon fresh from his French Open triumph on the clay of Roland Garros.

But the 21-year-old was undone by Draper, who is bidding to become the first British men's singles champion at Queen's since Andy Murray won his fifth title at the event in 2016.

"It was a really tough match I knew coming out here that Carlos is the defending champion, he won Wimbledon, he's an amazing talent," said 31st-ranked Draper, who won his first ATP title in Stuttgart last week.

"I knew I had to come out here and play really well, and luckily I did that."

Mentions
TennisAlcaraz CarlosDraper JackLondon ATP - Singles
Related Articles
Defending champion Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener
French Open winner Carlos Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose
Show more
Tennis
US Open champ Gauff headlines US Paris Olympics tennis team
Sinner beats Marozsan to move into the Halle quarter-finals
Vondrousova pulls out of Berlin Open due to injury just weeks before Wimbledon defence
Karolina Muchova set for return after injury with Wimbledon and Olympics on her mind
Tennis Tracker: Sinner sees off Marozsan, Alcaraz and Tsitsipas beaten
Daniil Medvedev makes early exit in Halle while Alexander Zverev advances
Andy Murray a Wimbledon doubt after injury forces him to retire at Queen's
Tennis Tracker: Zverev and Fritz safely through, Murray and Medvedev out
Wimbledon sprinkles stardust on women's draw as Osaka, Kerber and Wozniacki handed wildcards
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings