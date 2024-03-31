Tennis Tracker: Scintillating Jannik Sinner dismantles Grigor Dimitrov to clinch Miami title

The Miami Open finally comes to an end today, and a new men's champion will be crowned at one of tennis' most prestigious events.

22:32 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) is relentless! The Italian superstar was in otherworldy form, crushing Grigor Dimitrov (32) - who didn't play that badly by the way - 6-3, 6-1 to seal his third title of the year and first Miami Open crown.

Sinner has been supreme this year, and this victory further confirms his status as the best player in the world in 2024. He will also move to world No.2 in the world rankings ahead of Carlos Alcaraz.

Dimitrov should be pleased with his performances this week, and despite the straightforward defeat, he didn't play that badly and was simply outclassed by a man playing at another level. It's been a good year for him so far and signs are positive for him.

20:56 CET - We are around five to ten minutes away from the players taking to the court. Hopefully it's a thriller.

20:35 CET - Jannik Sinner (22) has been the player of the year so far, losing just one match and winning two titles - including the Australian Open. Last year's runner-up will be desperate to get his hands on the Miami title.

20:08 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (32) won in Brisbane earlier in 2024, which was his first title in seven years! A win for him tonight would unquestionably be his biggest title since he won the ATP Finals in 2017. The Bulgarian has been playing some superb tennis in the last few months, and will certainly pose a tough test for his opponent.

19:38 CET - Good evening, and welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! The Miami Open concludes today, with Jannik Sinner (22) and Grigor Dimitrov (32) battling it out for the title at 21:00 CET. It promises to be a great contest.