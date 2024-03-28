Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final

Dimitrov crushed Alcaraz
Dimitrov crushed Alcaraz
It's heading to the business end of the Miami Open as Thursday brings the end to the quarter-finals and the start of the semis. On court early, we will see the likes of Alex Zverev (26) and Elena Rybakina (24) before Carlos Alcaraz (20) is in action during the night session. Follow the action with Flashscore.

08:57 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) said he felt like a frustrated 13-year-old searching for answers after his crushing defeat by Bulgarian veteran Grigor Dimitrov (32).

Read what both players had to say here.

08:15 CET - In the second women's semi, Danielle Collins (30) was also in imperious form, cruising past Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) 6-3, 6-2. She will take on Elena Rybakina (24) in the final on Saturday.

08:11 CET - Good morning everyone! There has been a massive shock in Miami! Carlos Alcaraz (20) has been stunned by Grigor Dimitrov (32), suffering a thumping 6-2, 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Bulgarian. Dimitrov was in utterly sensational form, sending the Indian Wells champion home in just over an hour and a half, setting up a semi-final meeting with Alexander Zverev (26).

Read about that here.

23:30 CET - Our focus moves to the ATP side of the draw and a big quarter-final between number one seed Carlos Alcaraz (20), who is playing some sensational tennis in Miami, and 12th seed Grigor Dimitrov (32) whose return to form has reached new heights this week against the world's very best.

This is a quarter-final very much worth staying up for and it starts in just over 30 minutes time! Follow it here.

Alcaraz - Dimitrov head-to-heads
Flashscore

Later, Danielle Collins (30) and Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) would have felt like unlikely finalists at the start of the tournament, but the pair face off from around 01:30 CET for a spot in the showpiece event.

Follow it here.

22:45 CET - It is fair to say this one didn't disappoint! After two and a half hours, Elena Rybakina (24) moves on to the Miami final after a hard fought 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (7-2) win against Victoria Azarenka (34) in a match of the very highest quality. 

20:18 CET - The second game of the day in Miami is underway with Elena Rybakina (24) taking on Victoria Azarenka (34) for a place in the final.

Follow the game here.

19:58 CET - Fourth seed Alex Zverev (26) continues his serene progression through the draw after an impressive 6-3, 7-5 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

The German will face either Carlos Alcaraz (20) or Grigor Dimitrov (32) in the last four. 

18:16 CET - Alex Zverev's (26) Miami quarter-final against Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24) is underway! 

17:00 CET - Welcome to another Tennis Tracker from Miami, where we start the day with German Alex Zverev (26) taking on Hungarian hotshot Fabian Marozsan (24) for a space in the final four.

Marozsan has already beaten three seeds on his way to the quarters, whilst Zverev is yet drop a set in Miami. The pair have never met before, so we are set for a fun encounter.

Follow the contest with Flashscore.

Tennis
Andy Murray pulls out of Monte Carlo and Munich due to ankle injury
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
From Fury to Eriksen: Sporting resurrections that shook the world
Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach Miami Open semi-finals
Danielle Collins dominates Ekaterina Alexandrova to set up Miami final with Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final
Alex Zverev sees off in-form Fabian Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Daniil Medvedev books Miami Open semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner
