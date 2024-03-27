Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Danielle Collins in action
Danielle Collins in action
Reuters
Danielle Collins (30) boosted her hopes of winning a title in her farewell season as the unseeded American beat French 23rd seed Caroline Garcia (30) 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the Miami Open semi-finals.

Collins, who announced in January that she would retire from professional tennis at the end of this season, won 89.7% of her first serve points against Garcia, never faced a break point and converted three of her eight break-point chances.

The victory, sealed in a tidy 80 minutes, marked the first time Collins has won five consecutive matches on the WTA Tour since the 2022 Australian Open where she reached her first Grand Slam final.

Up next for Collins will be either fifth seeded compatriot Jessica Pegula (29) or Russian 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29).

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesCollins DanielleGarcia CarolineAlexandrova EkaterinaPegula Jessica
Related Articles
Coco Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round despite slow start
Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment
Alexandrova claims shock win to knock world number one Swiatek out of the Miami Open
Show more
Tennis
Jannik Sinner breezes into Miami Open semis with victory over Machac
Players want place at the table as tennis ponders landscape shift
Tennis Tracker: Sinner sees off Machac after Collins seals semi-final spot
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner among stars through to Miami quarter-finals
Victoria Azarenka battles into Miami semis while Elena Rybakina outlasts Maria Sakkari
Daniil Medvedev eases past Dominik Koepfer to reach Miami quarter-finals
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Alcaraz into Miami quarter-finals, Rybakina outlasts Sakkari
Most Read
Novak Djokovic ends successful partnership with coach Goran Ivanisevic
Euro 2024 roundup: Ukraine and Poland join Georgia in securing spots at European Championships
Georgia reach first ever European Championships after shootout victory over Greece
Late Jude Bellingham goal salvages draw for England against Belgium

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings