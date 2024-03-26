Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment
Gauff looking forward to clay season after Miami Open disappointment
Gauff in action
Gauff in action
Reuters
World number three Coco Gauff (20) said it would not be easy to shrug off Monday's Miami Open defeat by Caroline Garcia but the former Roland Garros runner-up is setting her sights on the clay-court season and the year's second Grand Slam.

Playing in her home tournament in southern Florida, Gauff fell 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to Frenchwoman Garcia in the fourth round on a day of upsets at the tournament.

"I'm the type of person every loss weighs on me heavy, especially one like today where I felt like I could have done better and I felt like I had the match in control, especially after the second set," Gauff told reporters.

"Honestly, if anything, it helps being home so I can just drive and be home and be in my own bed.

"I wish I could have done better this hard-court season, but I'm excited for clay," added the 20-year-old US Open champion, who lost to Iga Swiatek in the 2022 French Open final.

"I'm playing Stuttgart as of now and then obviously Madrid, Rome and the French Open."

Garcia, who beat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka in the previous round, was delighted to reach her first quarter-final of the season.

"The last couple of months haven't been easy, and definitely today following the match yesterday, it means a lot," added the 30-year-old, who plays Danielle Collins next. "It was some great tennis."

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesGauff CocoGarcia Caroline
Related Articles
Coco Gauff gets Miami wake up call and reaches fourth round despite slow start
Halep to face Badosa in fascinating Miami opener, Swiatek seeks Sunshine Double
Novak Djokovic headlines Miami Open entry list after five-year hiatus
Show more
Tennis
Andy Murray to be out for 'extended period' after rupturing ankle ligaments
Alexandrova claims shock win to knock world number one Swiatek out of the Miami Open
Alcaraz sinks ailing Monfils to advance into Miami Open fourth round
Elena Rybakina beats Madison Keys to set up Miami quarter-final clash with Maria Sakkari
Alexander Zverev dumps Christopher Eubanks out to reach last 16 at Miami Open
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek knocked out of Miami Open in huge upset
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there
Most Read
Argentina's Angel Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek knocked out of Miami Open in huge upset
Sinner pulls off great escape but no way out for Rune in Miami

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings