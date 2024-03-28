Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Miami WTA - Singles
  4. Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final
Elena Rybakina survives Azarenka test to reach Miami Open final
Elena Rybakina in action
Elena Rybakina in action
Geoff Burke - USA TODAY Sports
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina (24) overcame a second-set meltdown to beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (34) 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 on Thursday and secure a return trip to the Miami Open final.

Rybakina, the highest seed remaining in the women's draw, won nearly 82% of her first-serve points but converted only two of her 11 break-point chances en route to securing victory in two hours and 33 minutes.

"It was such a tough battle," Rybakina, a Moscow-born Kazakh, said during her on-court interview after reaching her fourth final of the year.

"I didn't serve that well and also Vika, from the second set, she was hitting the serve very well. It was difficult but I knew was going to fight until the end and actually that's what I did."

In the opening set, Rybakina squandered her first five break-point chances before solving Azarenka's serve to grab a 4-3 lead and she leaned on her astonishing power before closing out the 51-minute set with a hold to love.

Azarenka refused to go quietly, however, conjuring up a flawless display in the second set in which she limited Rybakina to five points and broke her serve three times to force a decider.

Rybakina, after a change of outfits, opened the third set moving much better and broke at the fifth attempt in the fifth game to move 3-2 up when Azarenka splashed a backhand into the net.

Rybakina crumbled in her first chance to serve out the match, however, as Azarenka got a break to get to 5-5 after she chased down a drop shot before her opponent sent a backhand volley into the net.

Rybakina, serving to stay in the match, held to love to force a tiebreak and she won the first three points of it before closing out the win.

Rybakina, a title winner this year in Brisbane, Abu Dhabi and Doha, will next face either American Danielle Collins (30) or Russian 14th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (29).

Check out the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
TennisMiami WTA - SinglesRybakina ElenaAzarenka Victoria
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz set for Dimitrov test for spot in Miami semi-finals
Victoria Azarenka battles into Miami semis while Elena Rybakina outlasts Maria Sakkari
Elena Rybakina beats Madison Keys to set up Miami quarter-final clash with Maria Sakkari
Show more
Tennis
Alex Zverev sees off in-form Fabian Marozsan to reach Miami semi-finals
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Daniil Medvedev books Miami Open semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner
Ekaterina Alexandrova's Miami Open magic continues with Jessica Pegula upset
Jannik Sinner breezes into Miami Open semis with victory over Machac
Collins reaches Miami semi-finals in farewell season with win over Garcia
Players want place at the table as tennis ponders landscape shift
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev sets up Sinner rematch, Alexandrova battles past Pegula
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Tonali charged with second betting breach as FA brings forward 50 counts of misconduct
Dutch women's darts veterans quit over transgender team-mate
Derby Week: Lille and Lens - the two cities who battle for the north of France

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings