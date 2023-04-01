Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown

  4. Murray bags second straight grasscourt title, Boulter wins all-British showdown
Murray celebrates his second consecutive title after a convicining win and performance agianst French youngster Arthur Cazaux.
Murray celebrates his second consecutive title after a convicining win and performance agianst French youngster Arthur Cazaux.
Reuteres
Andy Murray (36) ramped up his Wimbledon preparations by beating Arthur Cazaux (20) in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second straight grasscourt title while fellow Briton Katie Boulter (26) beat compatriot Jodie Burrage (24) in the women's final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance to win 6-4 6-4, converting three of his four break points against the Frenchman to claim the Challenger Tour title.

Murray did not drop a set across his five matches in the tournament and improved his winning streak on grass to 10 matches after his victory in Surbiton last week.

Murray poses with the trophy
Reuters

"It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job," Murray said.

"I played really well and got better as the week went on and I'm glad to get through - on to Queen's. I'm absolutely pumped."

The Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt swing.

He is next in action at the Queen's Club Championships, which start on Monday.

BOULTER TRIUMPHS

Boulter needed an hour and 13 minutes to claim a dominant 6-3 6-3 victory in the first all-British WTA final since 1977.

The triumph also ensures that she retains her status as the British number one.

Boulter clinched her first-ever WTA Tour title
Reuters

"I dreamed of this moment, to win this tournament, as a little girl when I was four years old," said Boulter, whose title victory was her first on the WTA Tour.

"Having come here as a fan and now as a player and somehow found a way to win it means more than everything to me. I've played so many British players, we appreciate an all-British final and what an incredible achievement it is."

The last time two British women featured in a WTA Tour final was when Sue Barker played Virginia Wade in San Francisco in February 1977.

Boulter highlights
Flashscore
