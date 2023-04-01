Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe seals first grass court title, Alexandrova wins in Hertogenbosch

It’s finals day at a number of events on the ATP and WTA Tours, with Frances Tiafoe and Veronika Kudermetova just two players targeting success at the start of the grass court swing. The Tennis Tracker will have all the scores and highlights for you from these matches.

17:53 CET - After a nail-biting final set tiebreak, Frances Tiafoe (26) has won his first-ever grass court tournament! The American got the better of German Jan-Lennard Struff (33) 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) in Stuttgart, saving a match point in the process. He will now enter the top 10 in the world rankings - a new career high. Will he be a threat at Wimbledon?

17:31 CET - The all-Russian final in Hertogenbosch has a winner! And it is Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) who triumphed over Veronika Kudermetova (26) after an almost three-hour-long battle which ended 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) result.

16:06 CET - And Katie Boulter (26) is the champion in Nottingham! The British No.1 clinched her first-ever WTA crown, defeating British compatriot Jodie Burrage (24) 6-3, 6-3. What a week it has been for her.

14:23 CET - Boulter takes the first set against Burrage 6-3 and is 3-0 up in the second as she closes in on victory.

14:55 CET - The Women's final is underway in Nottingham as Katie Boulter (26) takes on Jodie Burrage (24) in an all-British affair.

14:08 CET - Andy Murray (36) secured his second consecutive title of the grasscourt season as he defeated Arthur Cazaux (20) 6-4 6-4 to win the Nottingham Open.

Murray will now look ahead to Queen's next week as he continues his preparation for Wimbledon.

14:03 CET - Kudermetova took an early 4-2 lead in the first set against Alexandrova before rain once again hit. The players are off-court waiting for the weather to settle.

13:29 CET - Veronika Kudermetova's (26) clash with Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in the Hertogenbosch final takes off after a brief delay due to rain.

7:35 CET - Good morning all, and welcome to the Tennis Tracker this Sunday. We will have results, highlights and reaction for you from four finals from across the tennis world, while also keeping an eye on Andy Murray in the final of yet another Challenger event.

At 12:00 CET, Veronika Kudermetova (26) takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) in Hertogenbosch in an all-Russian final. The men follow at 14:30 CET in the Netherlands, with Jordan Thompson (29) facing Tallon Griekspoor (26).

Over in Nottingham at 13:30 CET, Katie Boulter (26) and Jodie Burrage (24) go head-to-head in the first all-British WTA final since 1977.

And last but not least, Jan-Lennard Struff (33) and Frances Tiafoe (25) will battle it out for the Stuttgart crown at 15:30 CET.

What a day!