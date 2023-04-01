Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe to face Struff in Stuttgart, Burrage sets up all-British final

Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage set up an all-British final at Nottingham as Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch semi finals are decided. Follow along as we bring you the latest tennis news throughout the day.

18:26 CET - Tallon Griekspoor (26) will play Jordan Thompson (29) in the Libema Open final after battling past the top-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori (24) 6-4, 7-5 in Hertogenbosch.

17:35 CET - Jodie Burrage (24) has made sure it will be an all-British women's final in Nottingham after beating Alize Cornet (33) 7-5, 7-5, to setup the showpiece with Katie Boulter (26) on Sunday morning.

17:20 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (33) is set to face Frances Tiafoe (25) in the Stuttgart final. The German defeated Hubert Hurkacz (26) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

15:52 CET - In the battle of the Brits, Katie Boulter (26) has beaten 31-year-old Heather Watson in their semi-final clash at the Nottingham Open. Boulter came from 4-1 down in the second set to go through 6-4 7-5 and will face either Alize Cornet (33) or Jodie Burrage (24) in Sunday's final.

15:10 CET - Australian Jordan Thompson (29) got the better of his fellow countryman Rinky Hijikata (22) to reach the Libema Open final with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win in just under two hours.

14:40 CET - Veronika Kudermetova (26) will play Ekaterina Alexandrova in an all-Russian women's final in Hertogenbosch on Sunday after beating Viktoria Hrunčáková (25) 6-3 6-2 in their semi-final clash.

13:21 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) is through to his first grass final after a nervy two-set win over 31-year-old Marton Fucsovics. Tiafoe won the opening set 6-3 before taking the second on a tie break 7-6 (13-11).

12:48 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) becomes the first finalist of the day as she defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) 6-1 7-6 (7-1) to reach the last round of the tour in Hertogenbosch.

07:00 CET - Welcome along to our coverage of the biggest news in tennis as we bring you the latest from the semi-final stage at Stuttgart and Hertogenbosh, and around the world.

In Stuttgart, Frances Tiafoe - who has recorded his best-ever performance on grass to reach the semi-final - will come up against the top-ranked Hungarian Marton Fucsovics who is making his ATP semi-final debut on grass.

Later, Hubert Hurkacz, who has reached his first semi-final of the season, will come up against Jan Lennard Struff, who beat Richard Gasquet on his way to this stage.

Over in the Netherlands, 29-year-old Australian Jordan Thompson is on the hunt to reach his second final at Hertogenbosch and will face his 22-year-old countryman Rinky Hijikata - who initially entered the main draw as a lucky loser.

In the later match, home favourite Tallon Griekspoor will play the top-ranked Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, who beat second seed Jannik Sinner in the quarter-finals.