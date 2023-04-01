Tennis Tracker: Top seeds upset as Fritz and Sinner knocked out of Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch

Flashscore

After a day wrapped up with the shock exit of Stefanos Tsitsipas at the hands of Richard Gasquet, the spotlight now shifts to the quarter-finals as things get more serious in the first tour of the grass season. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest from Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch.

18:25 CET - The theme of the week continues as world number nine Jannik Sinner (21) has left the Netherlands earlier than expected. The Italian fell at the hands of Emil Ruusuvuori (24) after a 6-3, 6-4 defeat.

Ruusuvuori vs Sinner highlights Flashscore

Ruusuvuori post-match interview Flashscore

16:43 CET - In Nottingham, Katie Boulter (26) has triumphed in an all-British affair, battling past Harriet Dart (26) 6-3, 7-5. Over in the Netherlands, Tallon Griekspoor (26) shocked Alex de Minaur (24) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Jordan Thompson (29) ousted Adrian Mannarino (34) 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2.

15:50 CET - It's yet another top seed upset! This time Taylor Fritz (25) will be leaving Germany earlier than he he had hoped for, the American lost to Marton Fucsovics (31) in the Stuttgart quarter-finals, by 6-4, 7-5.

Fucsovics vs Fritz highlights Flashscore

Fucsovics post-match interview Flashscore

14:45 CET - Staying in the Netherlands, switching to the men's tour however, as Rinky Hijikata (22) pulled an upset to knock Mackenzie McDonald (28) out of the tournament after 7-5, 3-6, 1-6 match.

Meanwhile, in Nottingham, the first local is through to the final four as Jodie Burrage (24) fought hard to get past Magdalena Frech (25) after over two hours ending the match with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 victory.

14:42 CET - Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) got comfortably past Emina Bektas (30) through a couple of straight sets 4-6, 4-6. The Russian moves on to the Hertogenbosch semi-finals.

Bektas vs Alexandrova highlights Flashscore

Alexandrova post-match interview Flashscore

13:52 CET - And the first semi-finalist in Stuttgart comes in the form of Frances Tiafoe (25), the American managed to get past Lorenzo Musetti (21) 7-6, 6-7, 2-6.

Musetti vs Tiafoe highlights Flashscore

Tiafoe post-match interview Flashscore

12:56 CET - Liudmila Samsonova (24) was trailing 7-6(4) 3-1 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich (29) in Hertogenbosch, before having to retire from the contest with an injury.

Sasnovich vs Samsonova highlights Flashscore

9:46 CET - Andy Murray (36) is in the best shape since his hip surgery as the former world number one prepares for a run at Wimbledon, he said after cruising into the quarter-finals of the Rothesay Nottingham Open.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, opted to skip tournaments during the claycourt season in the past to focus on the grasscourt swing.

The Scot won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour crown last month but suffered early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux before pulling out of the French Open.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said he said after beating Hugo Grenier 6-3 7-5.

"I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me."

7:20 CET - Starting in the Netherlands, looking to book a place in the final four will be top seeds Jannik Sinner as he takes on Emil Ruusuvuori, and world number 18 Alex De Minaur who faces Tallon Griekspoor.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart, underdog Richard Gasquet can start to believe after knocking out world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas yesterday, the Frenchman is set against Jan-Lennard Struff as he tries to book a semi-final spot. World number eight Taylor Fritz who is on an attempt to improve his recent records faces Marton Fucsovics.

In terms of WTA action, Veronika Kudermetova faces Celine Naef as the Swiss continues to impress with her journey so far. As for Nottingham, we have three locals playing in three of the quarter-finals, as well as Alize Cornet waving the French flag against American Elizabeth Mandlik.