Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia suffers shock early defeat, Kyrgios' return ends in bitter disappointment

It's day two of a new season ahead of us as grass tennis takes over Europe, stay tuned as we bring you some exciting action from Stuttgart, Nottingham and Hertogenbosch. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker where you will find highlights, social media updates as well the latest scores.

21:44 CET - And the Flashscore WTA Flashmoment of the day comes from Turk Zeynep Sonmez (21). Despite suffering a straight sets loss to Bianca Andreescu (22), Sonmez showed stunning reflexes to leave her Canadian opponent perplexed.

WTA Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

19:35 CET - The Flashscore Flashmoment of the day on the ATP Tour is a rally between David Goffin (32) and Alexander Bublik (25), which includes a bizarre shot from the latter - in typical Bublik fashion.

ATP Flashmoment of the day Flashscore

19:15 CET - Tommy Paul (26) had little issue beating Benjamin Bonzi (27), easing past the Frenchman 6-3, 6-4.

18:25 CET - Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (28) made his return to Tennis for the first time since October, however, it wasnt the one the Australian was hoping for. He lost to Yibing Wu (23) in the first round of his grass season in Stuttgart, 5-7, 3-6.

Kyrgios - Wu highlights Flashscore

Wu interview Flashscore

17:49 CET - Another upset, the one on the receiving end of it was Canadian Denis Shapovalov (24). The world number 29 fell at the hands of Marton Fucsovics (31), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

17:39 CET - The victor of the all-American clash in Hertogenbosch was Caty McNally (21), defeating Katie Volynets (21) in just over an hour. She ousted her in two quick sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Volynets - McNally highlights Flashscore

Venus Williams (42) lost her first match since January, getting knocked out by teenager Celine Naef (17) in three sets 3-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Williams - Naef highlights Flashscore

Naef post-match interview Flashscore

17:20 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) started her grass season on a disappointing note, the Brazilain world number 10 was knocked out after her first match against Daria Snigur (21) 6-4, 6-3 in Nottingham.

17:01 CET - Britain's new No.1 Katie Boulter (26) is into the next round in Nottingham, defeating Emily Appleton (23) 6-1, 6-3.

14:46 CET - In Nottingham, World number 143 Harriet Dart (26) produced the first upset of the day as she defeated world number 89 Rebecca Marino (32), 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, Magda Linette (31) moved on to the second round after brushing off Olivia Gadecki (21) 6-4, 6-4.

As for Hertogenbosch, other WTA results saw Bianca Andreescu (22) get comfortably past Zeynep Sonmez (21), 4-6, 4-6.

13:00 CET - We have a few results from around the ATP and WTA Tours. In Hertogenbosch, Alexander Bublik (25) has beaten David Goffin (32) 7-5, 7-5, while over on the women's side, Polina Kudermetova (20) downed Yue Yuan (24) 6-4, 6-3.

Kudermetova highlights Flashscore

7:05 CET - Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to the courts for the first time since withdrawing from the Japan Open in October. Missing out on many tournaments including a couple of Grand Slams, the Australian underwent a knee surgery that made him stay away for a lengthy period but now the Wimbledon finalist plays his first in Stuttgart against Yibing Wu.

Meanwhile in WTA, in form Beatriz Haddad Maia who jumped from number 14 to 10 in the rankings after a historical run to the semi-finals in the French Open, will be attempting to continue to make a bigger name of herself as well as climbing the WTA ladder with her first match in the grass season as she takes on Lesia Tsurenko in Nottingham.