Tennis Tracker: Berrettini beaten on return as grass-court season gets underway

Following Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic's French Open triumphs at the weekend, it's now time for the grass-court season to get underway, and we'll keep you up to date with everything that happens on the opening day of action in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch right here.

17:54 CET - Lena Papadakis (24) has yet to finish her match with second seed Liudmila Samsonova (24) in the Netherlands, but has already claimed the WTA Flash Moment of the day by winning this gruelling rally.

17:50 CET - The ATP Flash Moment of the day comes courtesy of Milos Raonic (32), who won a rally with a perfect backhand lob.

16:30 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) has been one of the best players in the world in the last few grass-court seasons, but lacking in fitness, he hasn't started this one well, losing 6-1, 6-2 to compatriot Lorenzo Sonego (28) in Stuttgart. The Italian was a long, long way from his best on his return from injury and left the court in tears, clearly concerned by his current condition.

Things went better for fellow former Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic (32) in Hertogenbosch with the Canadian beating Miomir Kecmanovic (23) 6-3, 6-4, while Maria Sakkari (27) has won 6-2, 7-6 against Wang Xiyu (22) in Nottingham.

15:06 CET - Meanwhile, over in Nottingham, Donna Vekic (26) battled past Cristina Bucsa (25) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.

14:55 CET - Lorenzo Musetti (21) has beaten Borna Gojo (25) 7-6(4), 6-3 in Stuttgart, while Ugo Humbert (24) has eased past Jason Kubler (30) 6-4, 6-2 in Hertogenbosch. On the women's side in the Netherlands, Victoria Azarenka (33) needed over two hours to get past Natalija Stevanovic (28) 7-6(5), 6-3.

14:00 CET - Katie Boulter (26) overtook Emma Raducanu (20) as Britain's number one women's player on Monday following her semi-final run in the Surbiton Trophy.

13:58 CET - Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) became the first Brazilian woman to reach the top 10 of the WTA rankings on Monday following her dream run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

13:54 CET - In Stuttgart, Jiri Lehecka (21) has beaten Marcos Giron (29) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Veronika Kudermetova (26) is through in Herogenbosch, with her opponent Alison Riske-Amritraj (32) retiring while trailing 6-3, 3-0.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the first full day of the 2023 grass court season, which will see Matteo Berrettini (27) and Maria Sakkari (27) take to the court in Stuttgart and Hertogenbosch respectively.